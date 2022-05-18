Cranbrook BC liquor, cannabis locations raise $15,361 for Ukraine relief efforts

The Cranbrook BC Cannabis Store location raised the second-highest in the province, with $5,783

The Cranbrook BC Cannabis Store location was the top fundraisers in the province during a campaign that raised $1 million for humanitarian efforts in Ukraine, as local patrons chipped in $5,783 to the cause.

That was only outpaced by the BCCS Kamloops location, which raised $7,107.

In total, between the BC Cannabis Store and the BC Liquor Store locations in Cranbrook, local patrons raised $15,361, according to a BC government spokesperson.

BCL and BCCS locations started collecting donations for the Red Cross shortly after the Russian military invasion of Ukraine.

“The Red Cross is grateful for the tremendous outpouring of support and generosity provided by British Columbians for the Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal, which will assist individuals and families impacted by the heartbreaking conflict in Ukraine,” said Pat Quealey, vice-president, British Columbia and Yukon, Canadian Red Cross.

“These donations will help the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement provide humanitarian assistance, such as vital medical supplies, food, water, clothing, shelter, hygiene items, heating fuel, psychosocial support and other urgent items for those in need.”

A BCL location in Langley was the top liquor store fundraiser, bringing in $35,116 in donations.

“The incredible response to this campaign shows just how deeply British Columbians have been touched by the devastating events unfolding in Ukraine,” said Blain Lawson, general manager and CEO of the BC Liquor Distribution Branch. “Our customers continue to show incredible generosity when it comes to supporting those most in need, whether it be for people here at home or abroad, and I am so grateful to them, and to our employees, for their commitment to supporting these important causes.”

The provincial government also committed $1 million to the Canadian Red Cross, which was announced back in February.