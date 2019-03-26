Townsman file photo.

Cranbrook awards two contracts for road, water main construction

More projects on the way as the city gears up for $7 million in infrastructure spending this summer

The City of Cranbrook has awarded two road projects to Mackay Contracting, which are set to begin later this spring and into the summer.

One project includes road construction and water main replacement at 13th Ave. between 4th Street South and 6th St. South. In addition to the new road and water main infrastructure, a new sidewalk is also included in the project.

The second contract is for a major storm sewer trunk main upgrade at Kootenay St. and 4th St. N, which will improve the function and capcity of that particular section of pipeline, which is designed to mitigate backup and localized flooding events.

That project is expected to start in July or August, as dictated by federal fisheries regulations as the work involves infrastructure that carries creek flows.

A contract tender is currently out for a road and water main construction at 8th Ave. between 2nd St. S and 3rd St. South.

Further contracts that have yet to be awarded also include three more projects covering $7 million investments into roads, sidewalks, water, sanitary and storm sewer upgrades.

“Improvement to our infrastructure through investment and innovation is and will continue to be an important priority for us” says David Kim, Chief Administrative Officer for the City of Cranbrook, in a press release. “Our goal is to ensure we have all of our infrastructure services to a place well beyond acceptable levels. We have a hard working, diligent staff challenging themselves each day to deliver on this mandate, building a strong foundation to support this community’s long-term prosperity.”

The city says it has provided nearly 175 new water services to residential, commercial and industrial properties in the city since 2014, and have replaced over three kilometres of older, leaking water mains.


