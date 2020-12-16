Pictured are Yvonne Vigne (left) and LaVerna Peters (right) in front of the newly installed mural at 1401 Art Space. Peters and Vigne are the artists behind the mural, while Don Smith (not pictured) was in charge of installation. Cranbrook Arts invites the public to take a stroll down 5th Street North and view the mural at their leisure. (Corey Bullock photo)

Cranbrook Arts reveals new mural at 1401 Art Space

The mural is now proudly displayed on the front of the building

For the Townsman

Cranbrook Arts is pleased to announce the completion of the mural project at their new building, located at 1401 5th Street N.

The mural, painted by artists LaVerna Peters and Yvonne Vigne, is now proudly displayed on the front of the building, facing Kootenay Street.

The mural is a whopping ten feet by 38 feet in size, and is painted on MDO board.

Vigne explained that the concept depicts an artist painting the colourful perception of her hometown with its older history, new charm and beautiful countryside.

Cranbrook Arts invites you to take a stroll down 5th Street and view the mural at your leisure.

“We hope our community will enjoy this addition to our city’s murals and that they have fun in finding and recognizing familiar places around town,” said Vigne.

Peters adds that the mural is her and Vigne’s ‘Starry Night over Cranbrook’, with the inspiration coming from Vincent van Gogh’s famous ‘Starry Night’ painting.

The mural was like a giant puzzle, with the duo having to paint each board separately. This created a welcome challenge for Peters and Vigne.

“The biggest challenge was constantly thinking of perspective as I drew and painted the different sizes of buildings in the mural,” Peters said. “Collaborating together on this mural project gave both Yvonne and myself the opportunity to grow as artists; encouraging each other to stretch and grow.”

Peters says that the community feedback has been fantastic so far.

Some of the comments include:

“When I first heard that the local arts council had bought the building my first thought was, I can hardly wait to see what they do with the outside. It is absolutely wonderful. Thank you for adding more art [and] more joy to Cranbrook, especially during these COVID times.”

“Thank you for brightening up our city.”

“Wow, [I] had no idea it was this big. Stunning!”

The Board of Directors would like to thank Colverdale Paint for their generosity, as well as Don Smith for all of the help during installation. We couldn’t have done it without you.

A Christmas gift to our community! They made it in time even if it was cold and last minute enough to make your hair…

Pictured are Yvonne Vigne (left) and LaVerna Peters (right) in front of the newly installed mural at 1401 Art Space. Peters and Vigne are the artists behind the mural, while Don Smith (not pictured) was in charge of installation. Cranbrook Arts invites the public to take a stroll down 5th Street North and view the mural at their leisure. (Corey Bullock photo)
