Cranbrook Arts Council has a new home

After many itinerant years in the downtown core, Cranbrook and District Arts Council has a new permanent home.

A press release from the Cranbrook Arts on Monday announced the purchase of a building at 1401 5th Street North, just off Kootenay Street.

“The society is very excited after many years, to say they have a place to call home, a place with room for classes and a dedicated Cranbrook Exhibition Art Gallery. Although the group will soon be holding classes in the building, they plan to take a year to renovate, as funds allow, part of the building into a professional gallery and to upgrade the classroom spaces.”

Cranbrook Arts, as the society is also known, added that the purchase was made possible by grants from the Department of Canadian Heritage and Columbia Basin Trust, who each contributed $254,000. Funds were also raised by Cranbrook and District Arts Council themselves.

“An exciting new era has begun for the Cranbrook and District Arts Council and I am so excited to be a part of it,” CDAC President Yvonne Vigne, said.

“It is hard to believe after all these years of ups and downs we have finally got there,” said Board Director and Project Lead, Jenny Humphrey.

“This new public amenity. owned by the Arts Council, will be an attraction to art lovers and supporters, another great Cranbrook destination for visitors and locals alike.”

Cranbrook Arts will be hosting an Open House for public in the near future. If you would like to donate to the new Cranbrook Art Gallery and Workspace renovation fund, drop by our gift shop and exhibit space at 1013, Baker Street.

“After 15 years of trying, Cranbrook finally has a space for a proper gallery, ” said board member Bill McColl.

Cranbrook and District Arts Council thanks all those who have supported them over the many years. They also thank and are truly grateful to The Department of Canadian Heritage and to Columbia Basin Trust for their financial support and trust in us.