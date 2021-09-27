Cranbrook Aquatic Centre to reopen Oct. 3

After a few months of being closed, the Aquatic Centre at Western Financial Place is set to open on Sunday, Oct. 3.

While reopening for public use, it will not be at full capacity due to staffing shortages and current protocols related to COVID-19.

The Aquatic Centre will offer as many swimming opportunities as possible, with the intent of increasing hours of operation and programming as more staff are hired and come on board.

All swimming activities will require pre-registration from patrons wishing to use the pools until further notice.

“We have made great strides in recruiting and training staff to get the Aquatic Center back open, but we have more work and recruiting ahead off us to get back to normal operations,” says Stacy Paulsen, Director of Recreation and Culture. “Just like many businesses across Canada, we are finding it extremely challenging to recruit workers as well as meet the training requirements to ensure staff and patron safety. We are ecstatic to announce this reopening and to welcome our residents back to the pool.”

Proof-of-vaccination is not required to access the Aquatic Centre, but are required to access other municipal recreational facilities, however masking protocols remain in place.

Visit the Western Financial Place website for the newly released swim schedule and to pre-register starting on Wednesday September 29, 2021.