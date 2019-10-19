Cranbrook Aquatic Centre reopens Nov. 1

Users of the Western Financial Place facility will be able to start using the facility again

Users of the aquatic centre at Western Financial Place will be able to start using the facility again on Friday November 1.

A public swim is set for Friday November 1 from 4 to 9pm, with full programming at the aquatic centre to resume on Saturday November 2 starting at 9:30am.

City staff will be contacting parents, patrons and other community groups about start times for swimming lessons and other aquatic programs over the next few days.

The City of Cranbrook said in a press release it greatly appreciates the patience and understanding of our residents, pool patrons and other user groups while this roof construction project was completed.

Previous story
Telephone fraudsters claim to be a Cranbrook RCMP officer

Just Posted

Cranbrook Aquatic Centre reopens Nov. 1

Users of the Western Financial Place facility will be able to start using the facility again

Telephone fraudsters claim to be a Cranbrook RCMP officer

Cranbrook RCMP are warning the general public of fraudulent telephone calls which… Continue reading

Green and NDP candidates talk strategic voting at Nelson public meeting

Wayne Stetski and Abra Brynne traded ideas but made no concessions for this election

Kootenay-Columbia candidates attend Creston Valley Chamber of Commerce 2019 election forum

About 120 people attended the Creston Valley Chamber of Commerce 2019 election forum on Oct. 16 at the Prince Charles Theatre.

Kimberley Pipe Band hosting Ceilidh fundraiser ahead of trip to Netherlands

Enjoy live music, food, dancing, and more at The Road to 2020 concert.

ELECTION 2019: It’s so close, it could come down to who turns out to vote

Black Press Media’s polling analyst on the origins of predictive seat modelling in Canada

Jack’s Devils beat Quinn’s Canucks 1-0 in NHL brother battle

New Jersey youngster scores first career goal against Vancouver

Two charged after owner’s wild ride through Kamloops in his stolen truck

Crystal Rae Dorrington, 37, and Derrick Ronald Pearson, 32, facing multiple charges

Judge orders credit union’s bank records for Kelowna social worker facing theft allegations

The man is accused of negligence, breach of contract, fraud and a conspiracy with Interior Savings

Leaders pour it on with rallies, boosts for candidates as campaign reaches peak

The federal election campaign has reached a crescendo

Allegations of racism lead to ministry investigation at Vancouver private school

St. George’s School was contacted over what the school describes as ‘deeply offensive behaviour online’

Not a political question: Thunberg calls for climate action in Alberta

Edmonton police estimated the size of the crowd at about 4,000

Zantac, the over-the-counter heartburn drug, pulled in Canada, U.S.

Health Canada also investigates possible carcinogen in some ranitidine drugs

B.C. public safety minister says cannabis edibles not in stores til January

Mike Farnworth says he wants regional issues considered when it comes to licensing

Most Read