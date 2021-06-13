Cranbrook Aquatic Center to close temporarily

The annual shutdown of the Aquatic Center at Western Financial Place will begin earlier than scheduled this year and does not have a defined end date at this time.

Like many other communities, notably in the Kootenay region, a lack of staff resources to be able to meet the safety requirements for the operations of Western Financial Place is behind the temporary closure of the facility starting Monday, June 14.

“We have been limping through our day-to-day operations for some time now due to a shortage of staff forvarious reasons. It has become apparent recently that our situation was not improving and we could not continue operating in a safe and effective manner,” says Stacy Paulsen, Director of Recreation and Culture.

“We have a duty and responsibility to our staff and patrons to ensure that safety is a number one priority and therefore we had to make this very difficult decision to suspend operations until these issues can be corrected.”

The City of Cranbrook said in a press release that “we are fortunate in the timing of this announcement in that with the return of the warmer, summer weather we can be outside and enjoying our area lakes and trails. There was a maintenance closure of the aquatic centre for maintenance already planned to start at the end of June.”

Postings for job vacancies and changes to operations are expected in the coming weeks to help the City in reopening Western Financial Place and welcoming our residents back.

Refunds or credits will be made available to patrons. General inquiries may be directed to staff Monday to Friday from 8:30am – 4:30pm at (250)-489-0220.

The public can also access information on our web page at www.westernfinancialplace.ca.