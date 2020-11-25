Aquatic Centre at Western Financial Place. Photo courtesy City of Cranbrook.

Aquatic Centre at Western Financial Place. Photo courtesy City of Cranbrook.

Cranbrook aquafit classes temporarily shut down amid updated COVID-19 rules

All indoor group fitness activities are currently suspended province-wide

The City of Cranbrook has temporarily suspended all aquafit classes at the aquatic centre after the province of B.C. announced further restrictions on indoor group fitness classes Tuesday.

The updated orders say that “venues that organize or operate other types of indoor group physical activities must suspend them temporarily while new guidance is being developed.”

Effective immediately, all aquafit classes including joint mobility classes, are temporarily suspended until the province issues new guidelines and the City’s new safety plan is approved, the City said in a press release.

READ MORE: All dance studios, other indoor group fitness facilities must close amid updated COVID-19 rules

The aquatic centre will remain open in the meantime with COVID-19-related health and safety guidelines in place.

“We will continue offering private swim lessons, lane swimming, therapy swimming and individual exercise time in place of aquafit classes,” said the City. “Swim club and Special Olympics will also continue with guidelines in place.”

The City thanked the community for their continued support and flexibility as the pandemic creates ever-changing plans.

“Rest assured that we are regularly checking with the provincial health office to make sure our guidelines are aligned with their most recent recommendations and mandates,” said the City.

For more information or if you have questions, give the pool desk a call at 250-489-0220.


