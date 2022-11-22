Cranbrook apartment evacuated after fire breaks out on upper floor

A fire broke out on an upper storey of the apartment building at King Street and Cobham Avenue on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Cranbrook Fire, RCMP and EMS attended in force, and evacuated the residents. The fire at the site of the former nurses residence next to where the St. Eugene Hospital, and subsequently the Tudor House used to be, was put out by mid-afternoon. No injuries reported. No word yet on the cause of the fire, or extent of damage. More to come …