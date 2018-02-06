Cranbrook and Kimberley looking ahead to 55+ BC Games

Submitted

While most people are looking forward to Spring and flowers blooming, the organizers of the Kimberley/Cranbrook 2018 55+ BC Games are focusing on September, when the big event takes place

From September 11 to 15 the Kimberley/Cranbrook area will see more than 2,800 participants visit. In addition, over 1,000 volunteers will help make the Games a success.

“We know we have a great group of volunteers in our area and look forward to sharing the excitement, the work and the fun,” said Sandy Zeznik, co-President of the Kimberley/Cranbrook 2018 55+ BC Games.

Volunteers are currently being sought in a number of areas. Anyone interested in registering as a volunteer can go to https://www.bcseniorsgames.net/kmcn2018se to get started.

The mission of the Games is to encourage physical and mental activity, spirited competition and the maintenance of a healthy lifestyle among all 55+ residents in B.C.

Jaret Thompson, co-President of the Games, said the benefits of hosting the event are many.

“Such a large event carries economic benefits for our area but it also showcases healthy lifestyles,” he said. It’s good to remember you can compete in all ages of life.”

The province is divided into 12 zones and each zone sends participants (including coaches, managers and officials) to compete in events. The 2018 Games will have 23 events ranging from archery to whist and everything in between.

“We are excited to showcase the beautiful East Kootenays, particularly the cities of Cranbrook and Kimberley and areas between the two,” Zeznik said. “We will have venues in Cranbrook, Wycliffe, Wasa, Marysville and Kimberley.”

Zeznik said hotels are already filling for September and businesses and the communities are looking forward to the influx of visitors. They are hoping to make a great impression so visitors for the Games will return.

“We are looking forward to the competition part of the Games and also the social side of it,” Thompson said. “It’s neat to see people make new friends and also re-connect with friends they met at previous Games.”

On Facebook, like 55+ BC Games to stay up to date with all that will be happening in the coming months and go to www.55plusgames.ca/ for more information.

The Games were established in 1987 with the assistance of the Ministry Responsible for Sport. The BC Seniors Games Society Board oversees the 55+ BC Games. Cranbrook previously hosted the Games in 1993, when more than 1,700 people participated in 20 events.

The 23 sports that will take place during the Games include:

• Archery

• Badminton

• Bocce

• Bridge

• Cribbage

• Cycling

• Darts

• Dragon Boat

• Equestrian

• Five Pin Bowling

• Floor Curling

• Golf

• Ice Curling

• Ice Hockey

• Lawn Bowling

• Mountain Biking

• Pickleball

• SloPitch

• Soccer

• Swimming

• Tennis

• Track and Field

• Whist