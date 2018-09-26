Cranbrook All-Candidates forum set for October 5

The Cranbrook voting public will get the chance to see all 10 candidates for City Council en masse, handling all the issues of the day prior to Election Day, Oct. 20.

An all-candidates forum, hosted by JCI Kootenay, is set for Friday evening, Oct. 5, at the Cranbrook Alliance Churc h.

“The All-Candidates Forum is an opportuninty for all residents of Cranbrook to engage in and discuss important political issues that our concerning to our community,” read a press release issued by Derek Pensen of JCI Kootenay.

The candidates will be asked a series of questions submitted anonymously by the audience prior to the event, which will be moderated by David Walls, President of the College of the Rockies. Walls has served in this capacity in several past elections.

The forum will take place at the Cranbrook Alliance Church on Friday, Oct. 5. Doors open at 6:30 pm, with the forum running from 7 pm to 9 pm.

The forum is open to all residents and is free of charge.

Candidates seeking a seat on Council are: Norma Blissett, Danielle Eaton, Jordan Fiorentino, Wesley Graham, Melodie Hull, Mike Peabody, Ron Popoff, Wayne Price, Curt Rasmussen and Randy Tapp.

Cranbrook Mayor Lee Pratt has been acclaimed for a second term.