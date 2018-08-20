Cram the Bus to benefit local schools

RCMP and emergency services personnel hoping to fill bus with school supplies for local students

Cranbrook RCMP, along with Emergency Services in the Cranbrook area, are teaming up with the Real Canadian Superstore to Cram the School Bus.

On August 24th and 25th, between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., members from the Cranbrook Emergency Services will be outside the Superstore attempting to fill a school bus with supplies for those families not able to afford essential items for their children.

Items being sought include binders, paper, crayons, markers but can also include back to school clothing, backpacks and non-perishable breakfast items. SD5 has breakfast programs in most schools and sometimes seeks outside assistance in order to maintain breakfast for students.

School District 5 is supplying a bus and SD5 employees and School Trustees have volunteered to distribute any items donated throughout the two days.

“We are always excited to partner with our local businesses and schools to help support local students,” said Cst. Katie Forgeron.