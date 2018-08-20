Cram the Bus to benefit local schools

RCMP and emergency services personnel hoping to fill bus with school supplies for local students

Cranbrook RCMP, along with Emergency Services in the Cranbrook area, are teaming up with the Real Canadian Superstore to Cram the School Bus.

On August 24th and 25th, between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., members from the Cranbrook Emergency Services will be outside the Superstore attempting to fill a school bus with supplies for those families not able to afford essential items for their children.

Items being sought include binders, paper, crayons, markers but can also include back to school clothing, backpacks and non-perishable breakfast items. SD5 has breakfast programs in most schools and sometimes seeks outside assistance in order to maintain breakfast for students.

School District 5 is supplying a bus and SD5 employees and School Trustees have volunteered to distribute any items donated throughout the two days.

“We are always excited to partner with our local businesses and schools to help support local students,” said Cst. Katie Forgeron.

Previous story
Smoke from B.C. wildfires prompts air quality advisories across Western Canada
Next story
Planned ignition on Meachen Creek fire went ahead Sunday

Just Posted

Planned ignition on Meachen Creek fire went ahead Sunday

Cool temperatures, higher humidiy helping efforts

Meachen Creek fire sees minimal growth overnight

Winds have pushed the fire back into itself in the lower part of the Meachen Creek drainage.

Cram the Bus to benefit local schools

RCMP and emergency services personnel hoping to fill bus with school supplies for local students

‘Beauty amongst such tragedy:’ B.C. photographer captures nature’s trifecta

David Luggi’s photo from a beach in Fraser Lake shows Shovel Lake wildfire, Big Dipper and an aurora

Crews planning controlled burns for Meachen Creek fire

B.C. Wildfire Service hoping to conduct planned ignitions on Sunday to help containment lines

Regional news recap

A quick recap of the top news stories in Kimberley, Cranbrook, Creston and Fernie.

Registration open now for October disc golf tournament

Registration opened on Monday, August 13 for the 2018 B.C. Provincials —… Continue reading

Paving underway on Cobham Avenue

Paving is underway on the City’s largest capital infrastructure project of 2018,… Continue reading

Despite threats, Soldiers of Odin a no show at B.C. tent city

Nanaimo’s Discontent City held a counter rally on Sunday

Trudeau formally announces he’ll run again in 2019

PM Justin Trudeau gears up to run in next year’s election

Smoke from B.C. wildfires prompts air quality advisories across Western Canada

A massive cloud of smoke hangs over B.C. and Alberta due to wildfires

Pope on sex abuse: “We showed no care for the little ones”

In response to the Pennsylvania report, Francis labeled the misconduct “crimes”

Ottawa announces $189M to extend employment insurance for seasonal workers

The pilot project provides seasonal workers with up to five more weeks of benefits

Trump rages on Mueller following Times report

Trump takes to Twitter calling Robert Mueller “disgraced and discredited”

Most Read