Cracknell named to Team Canada Olympic hockey squad

Adam Cracknell has been named to the Team Canada men’s hockey roster and will represent the nation at the Winter Olympics in Beijing Games in February.

Cracknell, a Victoria product who played major-junior hockey in Cranbrook with the Kootenay Ice between 2002-2006, has since had a lengthy professional career, journeying between the American Hockey League, National Hockey League and overseas in Europe and the Kontinental Hockey League.

More recently, Cracknell signed a one-year, two way contract with the Edmonton Oilers in 2020, followed up with an AHL contract with the club’s California affiliate, the Bakersfield Condors in 2021-2022.

Cracknell is also part of the ownership group that brought the BCHL to the city as the Cranbrook Bucks when the Kootenay Ice relocated to Winnipeg.

“We are proud to unveil the 25 players that have been nominated to represent Team Canada in Beijing. We know these athletes will represent our country with a tremendous amount of pride as they compete for an Olympic gold medal,” said Tom Renney, chief executive officer of Hockey Canada. “Hockey Canada wishes to extend its congratulations to the players and their families on their nomination to the Canadian Olympic Team. We know Canadians across the country and around the world will join us in cheering on the team at Beijing 2022.”

Cracknell joins 24 other players on the men’s roster, including professional journeymen as well as young NHL collegiate prospects. Team Canada is also emulating the NHL’s ‘taxi squad’ initiative, and will take additional players who can slot in if there are any injuries or COVID-19 cases.

“The management group and coaching staff has worked diligently to evaluate and select players that we believe will give us the best chance to win a gold medal, and we are thrilled to announce the 25 players that will wear the Maple Leaf in Beijing,” said Shane Doan, General Manager for Team Canada. “It truly is a special honour to be able to represent your country at the Olympics. We know this group of athletes and staff will embrace the opportunity and make all Canadians proud.”

Before heading to China, Team Canada will gather in Davos, Switzerland, for an eight-day training camp from Jan. 25-Feb. 1. Pre-tournament exhibition will include games against the Swiss in Zug, Switzerland, on Feb. 1 as well as a matchup against the United States in Beijing on Feb. 7.

Hockey Canada selected the roster following the National Hockey League’s announcement that it was withdrawing from the Olympics due to pandemic disruptions to the league’s schedule.