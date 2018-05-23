CP vote deadline rescheduled for Friday

The deadline for the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference and International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers to vote on Canadian Pacific’s final offer has been extended to Friday, May 25.

The postponing comes after a printer error was made on the original voter instruction letter issued by the Canadian Industrial Relations Board.

Greg Edwards, TCRC General Chairman for Locomotive Engineers (West) says the TCRC hopes to negotiate with CP following Friday’s vote rather than moving to strike.

“Our hope is that if we have a ‘no’ vote on Friday, that CP sits down and we bargain. We want a bargained agreement,” says Edwards. “We don’t want to go on strike. But if we have to, we will.”

Initial strike notice was filed by the TCRC and IBEW on April 17, giving the required 72-hour notice before the strike would have begun on April 21. Members of TCRC voted 94.2 per cent and members of IBEW voted 98.3 per cent to authorize strike action.

On April 20, CP announced in a news release that the Minister of Labour would direct the Canadian Industrial Relation Board to administer a ratification vote on CP’s final offer. The move to vote avoided the potential work stoppage on April 21.

Before the initial ratification vote opened on May 14, both the TCRC and IBEW urged their members to reject the offers.

RELATED: Deadline set for union vote on CP Rail offers

“CP succeeded in delaying the inevitable. The government will bring this ridiculous offer to our members and we strongly recommend that members vote against it,” said the president of the TCRC Doug Finnson in a news release issued April 20. “I would like to reassure our members that we have given nothing up.”

Edwards says the offer put forward by CP fails to resolve a a number of concerns held by the unions, including pension concerns, sick pay, dental policies and fatigue management.

Ensuring rest for employees, Edwards says, has been a major concern of the union that continues to be unresolved by CP’s offer.

“Our guys are on call 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. With that structure behind it, our guys don’t get sleep on a regular basis and we need to make sure that they at least get regular time off to reset their clock so they can get rested up,” says Edwards. “The government is telling us they want us to resolve it, our members are telling us they want it resolved, CP says they want to resolve it, but we haven’t been able to come to any terms on it yet.”

Edwards says the TCRC is prepared to negotiate on Friday afternoon following the vote. 72-hours notice of strike action would be required by the TCRC and IBEW if no agreement is reached.

@NathanKunz1
nathan.kunz@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
RCMP caution boaters after two kids pass out from carbon monoxide poisoning
Next story
MS Walk set for Baker Park on Sunday

Just Posted

CP vote deadline rescheduled for Friday

The deadline for the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference and International Brotherhood of… Continue reading

Kootenay Christian Academy honours its teachers

Students at Kootenay Christian Academy decided to take Tuesday, May 22, and… Continue reading

Sportsnet to film Strongman Classic for national broadcast

40 vignettes of Sam Steele Days event will be broadcast during Toronto Blue Jays games

SD5 set to unveil rainbow crosswalk

School District 5 is set to unveil Cranbrook’s first rainbow crosswalk next… Continue reading

View from the aerie

Last week, photographer Helga Knote came upon a bald eagle sitting on… Continue reading

Kootenay Christian Academy honours its teachers

Students at Kootenay Christian Academy decided to take Tuesday, May 22, and… Continue reading

WATCH: Week in review: May 18

A look back at some of this week’s top stories

Horgan defends fight to both retain and restrict Alberta oil imports

Alberta says pipeline bottlenecks are kneecapping the industry, costing millions of dollars a day

RCMP caution boaters after two kids pass out from carbon monoxide poisoning

Both children were given oxygen and taken to hospital

B.C. invests $115M to create 200 new nurse practitioner jobs

Health Minister says 780,000 B.C. residents don’t have a family doctor

Supreme Court rules social housing residents in B.C. deserve rights too

Tenants trying to stabilize their living situations should not face less legal rights than those paying market rates: Judge

Union calls on prime minister to step into ‘stalled’ Phoenix compensation talks

For more than two years, thousands of federal workers have been affected by Phoenix system

Judge: President Trump can’t block critics on Twitter

The judge had suggested that Trump mute rather than block some of his critics

NFL owners adopt new policy to address anthem protests

Commissioner Roger Goodell said the change was approved unanimously by owners

Most Read