There was no threat to public safety and no injuries: CP Rail

A CP Rail spokesperson has confirmed that a train derailed west of Field, B.C. early in the morning on Feb. 17.

The train derailed at 1:40 a.m. mountain time.

“CP immediately implemented its emergency response protocols and mobilized teams to the site,” an emailed statement from a CP Rail spokesperson said. “There was not threat to public safety and no injuries.”

The line has reopened.

@marissatiel

marissa.tiel@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.