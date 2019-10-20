CP Holiday Train to stop in Cranbrook

Terri Clark will be the feature performer on Wed., Dec. 11 at the CP Station in Cranbrook

The CP Holiday Train is returning to Cranbrook as part of a cross-country tour in December.

The train will be stopping in the Key City on Wed., Dec. 11, at 8:45 p.m. at the CP station parking lot.

Terri Clark, a Grammy-nominated and Juno award-winning country artist, will be the featured performer as part of the train’s swing through B.C. Another talented musician will be added to the tour, which will be announced at a later date, according to the CP website.

The tour is part of a fundraiser for local food banks as event-goers are encouraged to bring items or money to donate to their local food banks. The CP Holiday Train has raised $15.8 million and collected 4.5 million pounds of food since 1999.

All money raised and items collected stay in the local communities.

“The CP Holiday Train is a program that our 13,000-strong CP family has immense pride in bringing to communities every year,” said Keith Creel, CP’s President and Chief Executive Officer, on the CP Holiday Train website.

“Access to nutritious food is a basic necessity, and food bank usage is on the rise across North America. The CP Holiday Train program is our way to help in the fight against hunger by growing awareness of this issue and providing a fun and engaging way for the public to show their support.”


