B.C. conservation officers say four unhoused people were bitten by a coyote in downtown Prince George Sept. 26. They say aggressive coyote behaviour is likely the result of people feeding them. (Photo courtesy of B.C. Conservation Officer Service)

B.C. conservation officers say four unhoused people were bitten by a coyote in downtown Prince George Sept. 26. They say aggressive coyote behaviour is likely the result of people feeding them. (Photo courtesy of B.C. Conservation Officer Service)

Coyote attacks 4 unhoused people in downtown Prince George overnight

Injuries non-life-threatening, but 3 people in hospital

B.C. conservation officers are searching for a coyote they say attacked four unhoused people in downtown Prince George in the early hours of Tuesday morning (Sept. 26).

The Conservation Officer Service says there were no life-threatening injuries, but three of the victims were sent to hospital for medical attention. All four people were bitten in the area of Parkwood and Connaught Hill sometime between 3:45 and 4:30 a.m.

The service says it believes the attacks were the work of a single coyote. It says coyotes aren’t typically aggressive though, and this behaviour is likely the result of people feeding it, whether intentional or not.

Officers weren’t able to find the coyote Tuesday morning, but continued to patrol the downtown for it into the afternoon.

Coyote attacks have been reported elsewhere in B.C. this month, too. In Mission, nine people were bitten in the span of a week before conservation officers killed the coyote they believed was responsible. Even then, they said aggressive coyotes likely remained in the area.

In September 2021, the Vancouver Park Board temporarily closed access to Stanley Park overnight, because coyote attacks had become so frequent.

COS recommends people in Prince George leash their pets, consider keeping cats indoors and travel in groups, while officers search for the aggressive coyote. The City of Prince George says Connaught Hill Park will remain closed Tuesday.

READ ALSO: Conservation officers put down coyote following 9 Lower Mainland attacks

HomelessnessWildlife

Previous story
Decriminalization, climate change and housing top issues at UBCM conference
Next story
EV charging coming to Chevron Gas

Just Posted

A crew is hard at work building two electric vehicle charging units at Chevron gas station, on the corner of 7 St. North and Kootenay St. North. The project will be finished by Oct. 6 (Gillian Francis photo)
EV charging coming to Chevron Gas

East Kootenay Regional Hospital in Cranbrook. Google maps photo
Access to Alberta health care services for B.C. patients remains complicated

The Cranbrook Law Court. Trevor Crawley photo.
Creston man charged with murder to stand trial next year

The Memorial Arena has been closed for the season due to concerns with the building’s roof structure. Photo courtesy City of Cranbrook.
Cranbrook Memorial Arena closed for the season due to structural concerns