COVID outbreak declared at Site C; 40 workers have been infected since March

There are 13 workers currently infected with COVID-19

FILE – Diversion tunnels have been completed to redirect the Peace River during low water this summer, in one of the most critical steps to completing the Site C dam, March 2020. (BC Hydro)

There is a COVID-19 outbreak at the Site C project site, according to BC Hydro.

On Thursday (April 29), BC Hydro said they were notified by Northern Health that there was an outbreak among Peace River Hydro Partners workers. Peace River Hydro Partners is the main civil works contractor working on Site C.

Since March, there have been 40 cases reported at Site C, with 13 active cases currently and 100 workers in isolation. Of the 13 workers, seven cases over two active clusters are linked to today’s outbreak declaration which involves workers in the contractor’s office complex and on the dam core excavation.

BC Hydro said Northern Health okayed work to continue as planned.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusSite C