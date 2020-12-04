Covid identified at Cranbrook Montessori

A case of Covid-19 was identified at Cranbrook Montessori Pre-School last week.

Interior Health confirmed the case in a letter to students and families, shared on BC School Covid Tracker, a citizens initiative page on Facebook.

“The individual was present in the school on November 25, 2020,” the letter read. “Due to the potential exposure and as a means to help mitigate any transmission, the Medical Health Officer (MHO) has recommended that you must self-isolate until the end of the day on December 9, 2020.”

The Cranbrook Montessori Pre-School operates out of a portable on the grounds of St. Mary’s Catholic Independent School, and shares some facilities, although it is not affiliated with that school. There were four days of exposure to Covid-19 identified at St. Mary’s, also last week.

In response to a question from the Townsman, IH responded: “Interior Health does not provide specific details about individual cases – including locations – unless there are broader exposure risks. If there is a broader risk to other individuals or the community, Interior Health will issue a public notification.”