COVID-19: Six handwashing mistakes to avoid

With new novel Coronavirus cases emerging all over the world, health officials are urging residents to take precautionary measures to prevent more individuals from getting sick.
The Canadian Press
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Washing hands is one of the top tips from health officials to help combat novel coronavirus
With new novel Coronavirus cases emerging all over the world, health officials are urging residents to take precautionary measures to prevent more individuals from getting sick.
The Canadian Press
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Learn from the coaches and players of the Cranbrook Bucks in a week-long hockey camp.
The Mount Baker Wild Senior Boys Basketball team are off to Langley… Continue reading
Presentation featuring a pair of experts will discuss regional fire history, mitigation strategies
The Kimberley Dynamiters took a 2-1 lead in their opening round playoff… Continue reading
Rob Morrison questions Public Safety Minister Bill Blair during parliamentary committee meeting
Washing hands is one of the top tips from health officials to help combat novel coronavirus
‘There is no capacity in the system to accept large numbers of patients,’ nurses’ union says
Former Liberal prime minister said Tuesday that Canada has suffered worse threats in the past
Four cases identified Tuesday make 12, all in isolation at home
It’s reasonable to think about not shaking hands, says B.C.’s provincial health officer
Charges were sworn against Edward Johannas Vandeyck on Feb. 28
Man in his 50s in Fraser Health’s area
Survey says job-protected unpaid leave isn’t enough
Urgency, scarcity and anxiety are spurring shoppers to overbuy
April 1, 1947 - February 28, 2020It is with great sadness the…
Learn from the coaches and players of the Cranbrook Bucks in a week-long hockey camp.
‘There is no capacity in the system to accept large numbers of patients,’ nurses’ union says
The virus has already dampened OECD expectations for economic growth this year
Mike Selby ‘Trapline Outlaw’ is the tale of Simon Peter Gunanoot: a…
The 77-year-old mediator will be making a new show called ‘Judy Justice’ that will debut in fall 2021
Jock Finlayson is executive vice president and chief policy officer of the Business Council of BC