B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry at the B.C. legislature, April 27, 2020. (B.C. government)

COVID-19: ’Rebooting B.C.’ means carefully reopening business

Poultry plants show need for workplace efforts, Adrian Dix says

B.C. is moving more slowly than some provinces to reopen business in the COVID-19 pandemic, but it doesn’t have as far to go to find the “new normal,” B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix says.

At his briefing April 28, Dix said work is proceeding to Premier John Horgan’s announcement in May about restoring some services shut down by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“Our approach for flattening the curve has been to turn down the volume of our in-person interactions,” Dix said. “In some cases, other jurisdictions have tried to press mute. And this is important that our orders to completely close businesses have been very limited in B.C. Other jurisdictions are making announcements this week to reopen businesses that were never closed in B.C. because of our nuanced response.”

RELATED: B.C. surpasses 2,000 COVID-19 cases, 60% recovered

RELATED: B.C. schools expanding video education, lending devices

The latest 55 COVID-19 cases are mostly in the Fraser Health region, reflecting new cases from employees of the Superior Poultry plant in Coquitlam and their contacts. This highlights one of the key steps for public health officials in restarting business, making sure employees are protected.

“Rebooting B.C. without rebooting the virus means our next steps must be the right ones for B.C.,” Dix said.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said another key measure in restarting cancelled activities is the unintended consequences of the pandemic restrictions, from mental health to family violence to chronic illnesses worsening because scheduled surgeries have been postponed.

Data are being collected on those effects, as well as statistical study of “excess deaths” in the community, those over and above the number of people who would have died without the pandemic and actions taken to slow its spread. Henry said there are no results to report yet, but those measurements guide public health response as daily cases are tracked.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cranbrook seniors care facility no longer a COVID-19 outbreak: Interior Health
Next story
COVID-19 not leading to increased wildlife, you just have more time on your hands: biologist

Just Posted

Cranbrook seniors care facility no longer a COVID-19 outbreak: Interior Health

Interior Health has declared that a seniors care facility in Cranbrook is… Continue reading

Council extends free transit, suspends fees for parking stalls

Free transit services has been extended until the end of May, while… Continue reading

Halcyon Hot Springs Resort staff receive threats while working during COVID-19 crisis

The threats come even as the resort has shut down most of its operations during the crisis

Interior Health expands COVID-19 testing strategy

IH is following suit of provincial health authorities, testing those with cold, influenza-like symptoms, ‘however mild’

Fawning season is approaching in Cranbrook, Kimberley

WildSafeBC on what to do during fawning season

Should a vaccine for COVID-19 be made mandatory in Canada, once it’s created?

Roughly 60 per cent of Canadians think so, according to the latest Leger poll

Wet’suwet’en agree to sign memorandum on rights and title with B.C., Ottawa

Details surrounding the deal have not been released and remain confidential

Canada’s dairy processors to lose $100M if USMCA takes effect in July: Plett

‘We’re not talking small adjustments,” says Mathieu Frigon, CEO of the Dairy Processors Association of Canada

B.C. surpasses 2,000 COVID-19 cases; roughly 60% of patients have recovered

Less than 100 people are in hospital due to the contagious respiratory illness

100-year-old gravestones vandalized at Surrey Centre Cemetery

Headstones of local pioneers toppled in Cloverdale

LandlordBC calls for province to increase COVID-19 rent supplement

Many renters are paying more than 30 per cent of their income on rent, making $300-$500 too low, association says

Haircuts for Good asking for donations through home haircuts

Donations can go to food banks or health-care foundations of your choice

Okanagan man claims second lottery win with help from beloved dog

Lotto Max ticket purchased by Salmon Arm man earns him $500,000 prize

COVID-19 not leading to increased wildlife, you just have more time on your hands: biologist

People have had more time to actually notice the critters that usually turn up in the spring

Most Read