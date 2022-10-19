COVID-19 outbreak declared at East Kootenay Regional Hospital

Interior Health is reporting a COVID-19 outbreak of 15 cases on the third floor of the East Kootenay Regional Hospital in Cranbrook that was first declared on Oct. 14.

There are no disruptions to services, and no visitor restrictions, however, visitors will have to follow COVID-19 protocols and personal protection equipment guidelines.

Interior Health did not confirm whether patients are testing positive after being admitted to hospital or if patients were already test-positive before hospitalization.

It is not unexpected to see periods of higher number of cases in facilities, given that the Omicron variant is highly transmissible and urged people to get COVID-19 immunizations, according to Interior Health.

According to the latest data from the BC Centre for Disease Control, there 684 COVID-19 cases were reported in the province between Sept. 25-Oct. 1, with 168 within Interior Health.

In that same time period, there have been 24 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Interior Health.