East Kootenay Regional Hospital in Cranbrook. Google maps photo

COVID-19 outbreak declared at East Kootenay Regional Hospital

Interior Health is reporting a COVID-19 outbreak of 15 cases on the third floor of the East Kootenay Regional Hospital in Cranbrook that was first declared on Oct. 14.

There are no disruptions to services, and no visitor restrictions, however, visitors will have to follow COVID-19 protocols and personal protection equipment guidelines.

Interior Health did not confirm whether patients are testing positive after being admitted to hospital or if patients were already test-positive before hospitalization.

It is not unexpected to see periods of higher number of cases in facilities, given that the Omicron variant is highly transmissible and urged people to get COVID-19 immunizations, according to Interior Health.

According to the latest data from the BC Centre for Disease Control, there 684 COVID-19 cases were reported in the province between Sept. 25-Oct. 1, with 168 within Interior Health.

In that same time period, there have been 24 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Interior Health.

Previous story
Microsoft lays off nearly 1,000 employees
Next story
Penticton hero’s dog ingests cocaine and meth while working outreach

Just Posted

East Kootenay Regional Hospital in Cranbrook. Google maps photo
COVID-19 outbreak declared at East Kootenay Regional Hospital

(Ben Hohenstatt / Juneau Empire)
Interior Health warns of monkeypox automated call scam

Pressing issues that are affecting us all can’t draw 11,690 people out to Laurie School for a few minutes on a fine October day. (Trevor Crawley photo)
Cranbrook voter turnout 2022: Celebrating a 1.1% rise

Clockwise from top left: Wynndel’s Mountain Barn Bakery; Larry Halverson; the Pacific Insight Building; Nic Milligan.
Regional Business Round-Up