COVID-19 outbreak at Kootenay Street Village in Cranbrook: Interior Health

There are two positive staff cases and one positive resident case

Interior Health is reporting a COVID-19 outbreak at Kootenay Street Village in Cranbrook.

According to a spokesperson for Interior Health, as of Wednesday (August 4) there are two positive staff cases and one positive resident case.

“At this time, essential visits and end of life visits are permitted, however social visits are not permitted,” IH said. “However, Interior Health continues to monitor the outbreak and will make changes to visitations at short notice if required.”

The Interior Health website says that if you are planning to visit a facility listed on their outbreaks page, to please consider postponing until the outbreak is over.

The outbreaks list is updated when new outbreaks are declared in a facility, including COIVD-19, Gastrointestinal Illness, Respiratory Infection and Clostridium difficile Infection. When an outbreak is over, it is removed from the list.

There are also COVID-19 outbreaks at the Cottonwoods Care Centre in Kelowna, the Brookhaven Care Centre in Kelowna, and the Nelson Jubilee Manor.

