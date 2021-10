A COVID-19 outbreak at Joseph Creek Village in Cranbrook has been declared over by Interior Health.

The outbreak, first declared on Sept. 3, grew from an initial eight cases to 15 cases by the end.

As of Friday, Oct. 15, the outbreak had included nine residents and six staff, with two deaths connected to it.

Currently, there are four COVID-19 outbreaks at Interior Health facilities across the B.C. Interior, including Kamloops, Kelowna and two in Penticton.