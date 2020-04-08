Sebastien De Marre and Marie-Paule Brisson in Haiti with their foster daughters Rosena and Amaika. Photo submitted

COVID-19 leaves Nelson couple with devastating choice

Sebastien De Marre and Marie-Paule Brisson won’t leave their foster children behind in Haiti

A Nelson couple who have lived in Haiti for more than a decade is faced with the separation of their family because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sebastien De Marre, 69, and Marie-Paule Brisson, 71, have been the foster parents of two orphaned Haitian girls, Rosena, 12, and Amaika, 8, since the children were two years old.

Brisson visited Nelson in March and was then unable to return to Haiti when all flights in and out of the country were cancelled because of the pandemic.

De Marre, still in Haiti, could take the last repatriation flight for Canadian citizens from the country Thursday (April 9), but the Canadian embassy won’t let him bring his foster daughters with him.

Brisson is currently in communication with the government and with Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison about this.

“We are ready to do anything for this to happen,” she said. “But Sebastien will not take the flight without the girls.”

The couple has gone through years of attempts in Haiti to adopt the children or get legal guardianship of them. They have failed because they are considered too old, and because of an unpredictable legal system.

Brisson and DeMarre were in Haiti before the earthquake in 2010, doing humanitarian work. They survived the disaster and stayed in Haiti to help out. Rosena, a baby at the time, survived the earthquake with no one to look after her, and the couple took her in.

The girls are the reason the couple has stayed in Haiti: without their foster parents, Rosena and Amaika would have no family and no home.

Brisson says they want the Canadian government to grant a compassionate temporary visa for the girls so they can stay in Canada during the pandemic with Brisson and De Mare, then return when the crisis has passed.

What will happen if he can’t bring the children?

“Then he will be stuck in Haiti and they won’t send another flight for him.”

Haiti is considered to be the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere, and one of the most politically unstable.

Brisson says the country is unprepared for a pandemic.

“They just accept that once again thousands of people will die, because this is their life. In the [2010] earthquake, 300,000 people died. They know they can not face this pandemic without thousands of people dying.”


bill.metcalfe@nelsonstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusHaiti

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 world update: 6.6 million U.S. jobless claims; alcohol sales banned in Bangkok
Next story
Wearing non-medical masks can stop spread of COVID-19 before symptoms start: Tam

Just Posted

COVID-19 leaves Nelson couple with devastating choice

Sebastien De Marre and Marie-Paule Brisson won’t leave their foster children behind in Haiti

B.C., Alberta health ministers urge public to stay home Easter weekend

Regional politicians, online petition calling for closure of provincial border to non-essential traffic

Local political leaders outline supports for residents, business during virtual town hall

Hosted by Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce, politicians at all levels explain supports, answer questions

College of the Rockies launches new emergency fund for students

Businesses and individuals are encouraged to donate to the fund to help students in need during COVID-19

Kimberley Alpine Resort restricts access following complaints of continued gatherings

Although Kimberley Alpine Resort has been closed since March 16, people have… Continue reading

UPDATE: Canadians awake to extra COVID-19 emergency benefit money, feds clarify changes

The CRA and federal officials are working to clarify the confusion around payments

Hugs and Slugs: Now more than ever

Hugs to the couple that got married on the weekend. Adhering to… Continue reading

A Humble King and a Suffering God

By Yme Woensdregt The church is in Holy Week this week as… Continue reading

B.C. asking companies to contribute through online COVID-19 supply hub

New platform to co-ordinate, source, expedite supplies and equipment to support front-line workers

Normal life won’t fully return until COVID-19 vaccine developed, Trudeau says

Physical distancing could continue for months

Controls can keep Canadian COVID-19 deaths under 22,000, health agency says

With poor containment measures, the death toll could be much, much higher, the agency says

People needing addictions services feel ‘abandoned’ during pandemic, B.C.’s ex-top doctor says

Widespread job losses and more homelessness due to physical distancing at shelters have added hurdles

Canada lost 1,011,000 jobs in March, unemployment rate up to 7.8%: StatCan

Unemployment rate hits levels not seen since 2010

COVID-19 world update: 6.6 million U.S. jobless claims; alcohol sales banned in Bangkok

Comprehensive digest of coronavirus news items from around the world

Most Read