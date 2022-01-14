COVID-19 causing significant city staffing challenges

Service disruptions may occur as COVID-19 amongst staff is causing challenges, says city news release

City service disruptions can be expected as COVID-19 is causing significant staffing challenges, according to the City of Cranbrook.

“COVID illness in our staff team has reduced our operational capabilities. Thank you to our remaining staff for working extra hours and changing duties to meet service needs when key roles are vacated,” said Mark Fercho, CAO of the City of Cranbrook. “Residents should know that we have protocols to limit the impacts and spread of illness within our workforce to continue delivering essential services at reduced levels.”

Amenities and services that may be affected include programming and classes at the aquatic centre and arenas, however, as the COVID-19 landscape evolves, disruptions may occur, based on staffing availability, says the city.

Public Works is also facing challenges, which is impacting snow-clearing operations.

City hall and other administrative offices remain open for payments, licenses and applications, however, customers are encouraged to access services by phone or email whenever possible.

“As an organization, we will make every effort we can to keep our facilities and offices open and accessible and our services operating during this time,” says Chris Zettel, Corporate Communications Officer for the City of Cranbrook. “We do ask for your understanding as we may need to change our operations and hours, reduce our operations or close facilities with short notice.”

Anyone visiting city office facilities in-person, the following guidelines must be understood and followed:

• If you have underlying medical conditions, it is recommended that you do not visit our municipal hall or facilities.

• Anyone displaying symptoms of COVID-19, which primarily displays as a persistent cough, will not be permitted on the premises. If you are sick, stay home.

• If you are displaying symptoms of COVID-19 or you live in a household where someone is showing symptoms of COVID-19, stay home.

• Physical distancing is always required (minimum of two meters). Failure to observe physical distancing risks the closure of the facility, and as such, you will be asked to leave the premises.

• Any financial transactions be conducted electronically and not in cash.