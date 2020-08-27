COVID-19 cases reported at Teck site in Elk Valley

Seven new COVID-19 cases have been reported

Seven contractors on the same shift have returned positive COVID-19 tests at Teck’s Elkford operations in the last few days.

According to an internal email on Aug. 21 that was seen by The Free Press, two workers at the water treatment facility under construction near Fording River self-reported that they had begun experiencing flu-like symptoms partway through their shift.

They were taken off site to be tested, while the remainder of the same crew were also removed from the site for self-isolation.

After the two workers returned positive tests, the rest of the same crew were then tested, of which another five reported positive tests.

Another 12 have returned negative tests, while according to Teck another five results are still pending.

“(The B.C. Centre for Disease Control) stated that anyone not having direct contact with the workers who tested positive are at a very low risk of contracting CV-19,” said the email sent to workers who were on the same shift.

B.C. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry reported on Aug. 27 that six of the cases at the construction site were Alberta residents, while one was from Vancouver Island.

Teck told The Free Press that all of the positive cases were members of a night-shift construction crew that worked between Aug. 14 and Aug.18.

The company reported that four of the positive cases were staying at the employee lodge in Elkford, while three were in private accommodations.

“All of the individuals worked only at the construction site and did not work in any areas of the actual Fording River Operations or interact with any Teck operations employees,” said the company in a release.

All of the individuals have since returned to their home communities and are isolating.

READ MORE: Community must maintain social distancing: Community leaders


scott.tibballs@thefreepress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Liberals move toward changing federal drug policy as opioid deaths spike
Next story
Kootenay MLA calls for fire ban in the southern interior

Just Posted

Kimberley’s Tom Buchy wins Curl BC Coach of the Year Award.

Leading his daughter’s team to provincial win just one of his accomplishments in 2020

Kootenay MLA calls for fire ban in the southern interior

Tom Shypitka calls for a campfire ban citing concerns over dry conditions, high temperatures

COVID-19 cases reported at Teck site in Elk Valley

Seven new COVID-19 cases have been reported

College of the Rockies instructor wins international award

Anna-Marie Rautenbach honoured with Faculty Collegiality Award for work in hospitality management

Doctor Creek wildfire grows to estimated 4,500 hectares

Fire experienced ‘significant’ growth during high winds on Aug. 24

B.C. reports 68 new COVID-19 cases, one death as it releases city-level data

Province begins reporting suspected cases of inflammatory children’s disease

No new cases of COVID-19: Interior Health

The total number of cases remain at 429 since the start of the pandemic

Tow truck impounded after attempting to impound street racers

Tow truck driver failed a breathalyzer test

Record-low returns continue for Fraser sockeye despite success of Big Bar passage

Total migration this year estimated at just 279,700

Former Vancouver Island hotel owner suing Facebook for $50M over ‘imposter profile’

Man demands account be removed and identity of account holder revealed

NHL to postpone Thursday, Friday games amid protests over racial injustice

Reports say move was led by the Vancouver Canucks

Whistler Blackcomb to require reservations, face coverings for 2020/21 season

Whistler’s early season is scheduled to kick off Nov. 26.

2nd day of NBA games halted over racial injustice, while hockey fans await word on NHL

The basketball courts in the NBA’s virus-free bubble at Disney World remain empty

Duke Point-Tsawwassen ferry halted after person goes overboard

The Queen of Alberni and coast guard offer assistance after report of person overboard

Most Read