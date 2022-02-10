COVID-19 cases dip slightly in Cranbrook, rise in Fernie as BC CDC releases latest data

Cranbrook reported 152 COVID-19 cases between Jan. 30-Feb 5, marking the highest case count in the Kootenays that week, according to the latest data drop on Wednesday from the BC Centre for Disease Control.

As far as official case counts go, it’s a drop from the previous reporting week, however, it is difficult to properly determine the true number of cases in B.C. communities, given that testing capacity is overwhelmed by the latest Omicron wave.

Elsewhere in the region, Kimberley reported 27 cases, Fernie identified 92 cases, and Creston posted 49 cases. In the West Kootenay, Nelson has 133 cases, Trail has 109 cases and Castlegar has 74 cases.

Test positivity rate in Cranbrook between Feb. 1-7 is reported at 37 per cent, while Kimberley is 28 per cent over the same time frame.

In terms of COVID-19 vaccination progress, Cranbrook is sitting at 84 per cent with two doses in the 12-plus age range. Broken down by age category, some gaps remain.

In Cranbrook, the 5-11 age range is 42 per cent vaccinated with a single dose, and in the 12-17 age range, 75 per cent have two doses. In the 18-49 age range, 80 per cent have two doses and in the 50-plus age range, 87 per cent have two doses.

In Kimberley, the 5-11 age range is 57 per cent vaccinated with a single dose, and in the 12-17 age range, 88 per cent have two doses. In the 18-49 age range, 86 per cent have two doses and in the 50-plus age range, 92 per cent have two doses.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control also released the epi-week data for Jan. 23-29, showing more specific information broken down by health authority.

For example, the province reported 11,034 COVID-19 cases over the week, with Fraser Health and Interior Health leading at 3,280 and 3,219, respectively.

Provincially, there were 703 COVID-19 hospitalizations, with Fraser Health leading at 355, followed by Interior Health at 129 and Vancouver-Coastal Health at 126.

Again, Fraser Health led in critical care admissions, with 41, while Interior Health followed up at 22, out of a provincial total 94.

Provincially, 62 deaths were reported; 25 in Fraser Health, 20 in Vancouver Coastal Health , nine in Vancouver Island Health and eight in Interior Health.