COVID-19 case counts soar in the East Kootenay

COVID-19 case counts have surged across the province in recent weeks, including in East Kootenay communities, according to the latest data from the BC Centre for Disease Control.

Over the Christmas break between Dec. 26-Jan 1, 2022, Cranbrook recorded 94 COVID-19 cases, a new high over the course of the coronavirus pandemic. Other regional communities, or Local Health Areas, also recorded pandemic case count records, including Kimberley (25), Fernie (211), Golden (81), Windermere (70) and Revelstoke (257).

Test-positivity rates are high across the region.

Fernie LHA, which includes Fernie, Elkford and Sparwood, had a 52 per cent test positivity rate between Dec. 28-Jan 3, according to surveillance data from the BC CDC. Cranbrook had a 22 per cent test-positivity rate over the same time frame, while Kimberley had a 20 per cent rate, and Creston had a 25 per cent rate.

In terms of COVID-19 vaccination progress, 83 per cent in Cranbrook 12-plus have had two doses, while 22 per cent of those eligible have had a third booster dose.

However, age gap trends remain.

For example, in the 18-49 age range, only 78 per cent have had two doses, while 73 per cent of those in the 12-17 age range have had two doses. In the 5-11 age range, which only recently became eligible for a Health Canada-approved version of a COVID-19 vaccine, 29 per cent have had a first dose in Cranbrook.

In Kimberley, 88 per cent of those 12-plus have had two doses, while 27 per cent have had a third booster dose. The age gap trend isn’t as pronounced, with 85 per cent double-dosed in the 18-49 age range, while 86 per cent of those 12-17 have also had two shots.

Kimberley also has one of the highest rates for vaccination in the 5-11 age range in Interior Health at 42 per cent.



