COVID-19 case confirmed at Teck Trail

Teck Trail Operations has advised their workers via email that an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

“The individual is a maintenance services employee who was on-site from Friday, Sept. 4 through Monday, Sept. 7,” the bulletin sent to the Trail Times reads.

“The individual had no close contact with others while on site. As such, the potential for transmission is considered to be low.”

The company received the alert of the positive COVID-19 test result on Saturday, Sept. 12 as a result of a test administered on Thursday, Sept. 10.

“The individual has been self-isolating since experiencing COVID-19 related symptoms beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 8,” the company states.

Teck says it is working with public health authorities and has taken necessary steps to manage the risk of transmission based on protocols in place now for several months.

This includes tracing all potential contacts and disinfecting work areas.

“Workers who are not contacted do not need to self -isolate; however, all workers are asked to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath) at all times,” the bulletin advises. “If you experience any of these symptoms, please immediately inform your supervisor and take steps to self-isolate and contact your public health authority.”

A positive COVID-19 case has also been confirmed at Stanley Humphries Secondary School in Castlegar.

School District 20 released the information Monday, Sept. 14 but did not clarify if it was a student, staff member or other person involved with the school who contracted the virus.

