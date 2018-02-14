Couple who met on Air Canada flight get Valentine’s Day gift

Two years ago, Keddy Pavlik met her significant other on an Air Canada flight from Vancouver to Victoria.
The Kelowna local thought nothing of the polite conversation with Ryan Molle, but little did she know it was the start of their relationship.
“It was literally a 12-minute flight,” she said. “We had just got to talking on the plane, just because it was such a tiny flight we were both just asking ‘hey how are you? where are you coming from?’”
The pair had mutual friends in Kelowna and Molle, 29, who was a bartender in Victoria at the time, invited her to the bar to celebrate her friend’s birthday.
It wasn’t long afterward that the pair started dating.
Pavlik, 26, still has the flight’s boarding pass with the date, Nov. 20, 2015, saved on her phone.
As part of the couple’s anniversary Jan. 25, she posted a photo on Instagram and tagged Air Canada. It wasn’t long afterward that she received a message from the company, asking if she wanted to be a part of something for Valentine’s Day.
She received an email this morning saying she and Molle were headed to Paris.
“It was really exciting, I basically screamed in bed,” she said.
Molle and Pavlik have been to Paris, but not together. The details of the trip have still not been announced, she said.
The couple now live in Kelowna before moving to Victoria. Molle works as a personal trainer and Pavlik is aiming to get a Master of Business Administration.
