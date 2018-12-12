Couple named Cranbrook Citizen of the Year

Jim and Ann Wavrecan recognized for their volunteerism in the community

Jim and Ann Wavrecan have been jointly named the Citizens of the Year during the December meeting of the Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce members on Wednesday afternoon.

Both Jim and Anne are actively involved in various volunteer roles in Cranbrook, including the Sam Steele Sweethearts Society and the Cranbrook Health Care Auxiliary. Jim is a former Cranbrook city councillor, holding office beteween 1989 to 2011, while Anne also helped champion a number of health care causes and issues in the community over the last decade.

The Citizen of the Year gala will be held on Jan. 25th at the Heritage Inn. Tickets are available by contacting the Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce office at 250-426-5914.