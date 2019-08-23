Counterfeit $100 bills circulating in area, RCMP say. Black Press file.

Counterfeit bills still being passed in Kimberley Cranbrook area

The $100 counterfeit bills identified in Kimberley earlier this month have been reported again, police say. The public is urged to examine change carefully and report any counterfeit immediately.

READ MORE: Kimberley RCMP seek suspect passing countereit bills

There have been four new reports of the bills circulating.

Cranbrook RCMP would like to remind the public to carefully inspect all currency upon receipt and report any counterfeit bills immediately.

If anyone has information related to the counterfeit bills, please call Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471

More information is available on the Bank of Canada’s website

https://www.bankofcanada.ca/banknotes/counterfeit-prevention/

and

http://www.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/count-contre/index-eng.htm


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. Hydro applies for rare cut in electricity rates next year
Next story
BC SPCA overwhelmed with cats, kittens needing homes

Just Posted

Counterfeit bills still being passed in Kimberley Cranbrook area

The $100 counterfeit bills identified in Kimberley earlier this month have been… Continue reading

NDP MPs hold town hall on proposed Green New Deal

Two NDP MPs held a town hall in Cranbrook to present a… Continue reading

Celebrating providers at Community Connections Support Services

Community Connections Support Services had a ‘thank you’ barbeque for local providers in the community

Rocky Mountain Rogues get ready for Saratoga Cup

The Rogues will be looking to defend their championship title from Sept. 7-8 at the Saratoga Cup

Elk River reclaims property as its own

Laws make it harder to protect private land than ever before says farmer, local government

Ethnic media aim to help maintain boost in voting by new Canadians

Statistics Canada says new Canadians made up about one-fifth of the voting population in 2016

BC SPCA overwhelmed with cats, kittens needing homes

Large number of cruelty investigations, plus normal ‘kitten season’ to blame

Fire damages Vancouver Island medical marijuana facility

Cannabis operation goes up in smoke

B.C. Hydro applies for rare cut in electricity rates next year

Province wrote off $1.1 billion debt to help reverse rate increase

Speculation tax forces sale of Greater Victoria’s iconic ‘Tulip House’

Bob and Jan Fleming selling their retirement home famous for its thousands of tulips

New police force in Surrey must avoid VPD, RCMP errors made in Pickton case: Oppal

Boots are scheduled to be on the ground by spring 2021

Man at centre of dropped HIV-disclosure case sues province and 10 cops

Brian Carlisle of Abbotsford says Mission RCMP defamed him and were ‘negligent’ in their investigation

Conan turns to the Property Brothers for tips on buying Greenland

Jonathan Scott suggests removing glaciers and mountains to bring in ‘more natural light’

Forests minister visits B.C. town rocked by multiple mill shutdowns

A third of Mackenzie turns out for rally, not much to cheer about

Most Read