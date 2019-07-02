Council votes to fund Studio Stage Door roof repairs

Building is currently under renovation from theatre society, but city staff had roof concerns

City council voted to contribute $44,000 towards repairing the roof structure at the Studio Stage Door after a recent inspection noted some concerns, according to city staff.

The Studio Stage Door is currently undergoing renovations led by the Cranbrook Community Theatre Society. Armed with $90,000 in grant funding, the society is renovating the upper theatre lobby and reinstalling the attic and adding ventilation to the upper floors.

The city handed over stewardship of the building to the society over 45 years ago in an effort led by the late Bud Abbot and Cornell Sawchuck, however, the city still owns it.

A staff report detailed issues around snow load on the roof as well as other sections that show significant deflection, or ‘sagging’.

“The backstory behind this is there’s some grant money acquired by the theatre group to insulate so we just thought we’d have an inspection up there and found that it needed quite a few repairs and we thought it was an opportune time to get it done,” said Tony Hetu, the deputy director of Cranbrook Public Works.

