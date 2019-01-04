Council to debate downtown retail cannabis store

Cranbrook’s first non-medical cannabis retail location in the downtown core will be pitched to city council during a meeting on Monday evening next week.

EK Cannabis, owned by Margaret Ann Sissons, Clifford Frank Sissons and Robert Frank Sissons, is eying a vacant location on 9th Ave S for a storefront location to sell retail cannabis seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

“We believe our store on 9th will add an even greater shopping experience to the down town core and within the legalities of promoting cannabis products we will bring the EK Cannabis name to the forefront of the community,” reads a letter from EK Cannabis.

The Sissons are long-time residents of Cranbrook and previously owned and operated Buns Master Bakery from 1991 to 2012.

The province has the jurisidction to approve or deny a retail cannabis licence, however, as part of the application process, municipal governments also get to have a say. A license will not be issued if there is opposition from a municipality.

A staff report recommends council support the EK Cannabis application., however, alternative options include delaying support to consult with the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch or denying it outright.

Nearby businesses had mixed feedback for the proposed location, which was formerly occupied by Trends ’n Treasures.

A few nearby businesses were completely in favour, while another raised concerns about security, being open at late hours and on Sundays.

One business was completely opposed, citing concerns about EK Cannabis being open at late hours in proximity to local bars and inadequate parking in the area.



