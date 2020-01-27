Council to consider postponing public hearing for Innes Ave development

Cranbrook city council is eyeing a move to postpone a public hearing for a rezoning amendment to a proposed housing development on Innes Ave.

The matter was initially scheduled to come before city council on Monday, Jan. 27, however, council will be debating a proposal during the meeting to reschedule the hearing for a special meeting on Wed., Feb. 19, at 6 p.m.

The public hearing will provide residents an opportunity to voice their opinions about the rezoning amendment.

The project envisions four apartment buildings of 63 dwelling units each, along with an additional 10 fourplex buildings on 10 acres of land adjacent to Innes Ave.

According to a staff report, the public hearing was rescheduled “given the increasing number of concerns and volume of questions raised” in order to allow the applicant more time to provide fuller answers to those issues.

Additionally, the developer will be holding a neighbourhood open house meeting with area residents at T.M. Roberts elementary school on Feb. 5, starting at 5:30 pm.


