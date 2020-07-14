Cranbrook city council voiced interest in interim national auxiliary constable program.

Council signals interest in interim national auxiliary constable program

Cranbrook city council has expressed interest in continuing with an interim national RCMP auxiliary constable program that supports and assist local full-time members with various policing duties.

Council received a letter from Brenda Butterworth-Carr, the Assistant Deputy Minister with the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General, which was sent to all municipalities with an auxiliary constable program. Butterworth-Carr’s letter noted the province is looking at options for a long-term BC model, however, a new national RCMP model is available for the interim.

S/Sgt. Barry Graham, the Cranbrook RCMP detachment commander, told council he has three volunteer auxiliary constables and would like to fill out a full complement of five, if possible, during a meeting at city hall on Monday.

“We’re lucky,” S/Sgt. Graham said. “This is a volunteer community, the auxiliaries I’ve had the pleasure of working with are committed to the town and that energy catches on for the detachment.”

The national auxiliary constable program features escalating tiers of volunteer policing; activities for Tier One could include limited physical engagement and admin support such as following up with victims of crime, while Tier Three could include activities such as serving as an extra set of eyes during ride-alongs.

Butterworth-Carr’s letter also noted that provincial funding is available to local governments in order to cover the $1,200 – $1,500 cost for training and uniforms in municipalities that have a provincial detachment.

Once the ministry gauges interest from municipalities, it will consider moving ahead with the implementation of the interim national auxiliary constable program.


