Council passes first reading of planning amendment for proposed Shadow Mountain development

Cranbrook city council passed first reading of a proposed planning amendment that would facilitate the development of 78 duplex and townhouse units on a four-hectare property at Shadow Mountain.

The first reading was passed during a council meeting on Feb. 7, as the application seeks to amend the St. Mary Neighbourhood Plan by updating housing policy and adding new housing types and density.

The proposed plan, pitched by Oasis at the Dunes Ltd, would see 50 two-storey duplexes, along with 28 four-plexes on a property off of Parnaby Road.

Councillor Wayne Price welcomed the proposal, noting the development challenges ongoing at Shadow Mountain for years.

“I think that if we have a developer who’s willing to come in and invest — that’s what that development needs now,” Price said, during the meeting. “There’s a lot of issues ongoing with that and we need development in there. This type of project I think can provide that momentum to get that project started.”

Councillor Norma Blissett noted some concerns, particularly with urban sprawl and the future expansion and development of the city.

“I think we need to have a leadership role on that, as a city, as to future the development of Cranbrook, where it’s going to be, how we’re servicing that,” said Blissett. “I understand Shadow Mountain’s out there, and that was a decision made by a few councils ago. I wasn’t in favour of it back then, but it is there now.

“It certainly provides a certain type of housing for some people but we do need, instead of just continuing that way because of what I believe wasn’t a great decision in the past, I think we need to look at this seriously.”

In terms of city infrastructure, a water line runs up Parnaby Road, which can provide water service, according to staff. However, city sewer services do not extend out to the Shadow Mountain area.

The city is currently organizing a public engagement process to discuss potential options and costs for a Local Area Service to bring sanitary sewer services to property owners in the Shadow Mountain subdivision.

When the Shadow Mountain development was created over a decade ago, the city envisioned a developer initiating construction of a sanitary sewer system connecting the development to city services. However, the property went into receivership and the land has been sold to multiple developers and owners, according to the city.