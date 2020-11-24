Cranbrook City Hall. File photo.

Cranbrook City Hall. File photo.

Council passes, adopts new bylaw to allow legal secondary suites

Cranbrook has formally adopted a secondary suites bylaw that will allow secondary suites in single family residential zones throughout the city.

The new secondary suites bylaw aligns with updated regulations through the BC Building Code and opens up the scope of secondary suites in single family residential homes, side by side duplexes and townhouses.

Previously, secondary suites were only allowed in a few select zoning designations throughout the city such as Rivers Crossing or Wildstone, among a few select others.

Addressing and managing illegal suites was a significant issue identified by staff, according to a city report. The city will be able to track legal secondary suites, but doesn’t have an inventory of illegal suites. Currently, illegal suites are managed and enforced through a complaints-based process, however, emphasis on enforcement is geared towards making suites compliant with regulations.

“I think the basis of this bylaw, secondary suites, the number one factor in my concern is that there’s a lot of suites out there and I wanted to make sure any suites that are, or going forward, any suites are up to code and giving our residents, and the people renting them, comfort in the fact that they’re legal,” said Mayor Lee Pratt.

”..I know there’s suites out there that are illegal and are going to continue to be illegal, but going forward, I think we’ve seen a number of people coming forward with getting certification and I think that’s a good sign so I’m definitely in support of this.”

While the vote to pass third reading and adoption was nearly unanimous, Coun. John Hudak was opposed after hearing feedback from a local resident during a public hearing before the meeting, and requested the matter be delayed until staff had the opportunity to review the issues raised.

Some of those issues raised specific to the bylaw included removing a requirement for owner occupancy and submission of a statutory declaration, the wide scope of permitting secondary suites in all single family residential zoning designations, and secondary suite occupancy rates.

However, staff noted that the bylaw aligns with regulations contained in the BC Building Code, while also pointing out that a secondary suites bylaw governs permitted land uses and not users.

The example of a tenant living in a secondary suite of a homeowner who works shift work out of town was raised. In that particular case, the removal of the statuary declaration from the new bylaw was necessary, because it would essentially make it illegal for a tenant to live in the secondary suite while the homeowner is away from the residence on shift work.

Staff also noted that there are regulations within the BC Building Code that only allow for two people in a bedroom.

“We’re following the BC Building Code with the regulations that were put in place,” said Rob Veg, a city planner. “That’s what it [bylaw] was modelled off of, as well as some other communities and I think, from a staff perspective, it’s pretty standard across the board with what we’re proposing here.”

Much of the work around the secondary suites bylaw to date has focused on establishing a municipal regulatory framework, while policies for implementation will be forthcoming over the next few months.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
All dance studios, other indoor group fitness facilities must close amid updated COVID-19 rules
Next story
Canada’s inability to manufacture vaccines in-house will delay distribution: Trudeau

Just Posted

Cranbrook City Hall. File photo.
Council passes, adopts new bylaw to allow legal secondary suites

Cranbrook has formally adopted a secondary suites bylaw that will allow secondary… Continue reading

Cranbrook City Hall.
Council postpones land use discussion for proposed overnight shelter

An application for an overnight shelter will be presented at a forthcoming… Continue reading

Crisis line
Mental health crisis lines are busier than ever

The number of calls and the intensity of calls has increased. But the community is stepping up to help

At the Cranbrook Public Library
What’s happening at the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby The Library is now open with extended hours (with some… Continue reading

Seniors in Partnership Presents “Smile with a Senior Photo Contest”
Seniors in Partnership presents “Smile with a Senior photo contest”

This season spend some time with your favourite senior. Capture the moments… Continue reading

People wearing face masks to help curb the spread of COVID-19 cross a street in downtown Vancouver, on Sunday, November 22, 2020. The use of masks is mandatory in indoor public and retail spaces in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. reports 17 COVID deaths, 1,933 new cases as hospitalizations surge over the weekend

There are 277 people in hospital, of whom 59 are in ICU or critical care

BC Teachers' Federation President Teri Mooring is asking parents of school-aged children to encourage the wearing of masks when possible in schools. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)
LETTER: Teachers union encourages culture of mask wearing in B.C. schools

BCTF President Teri Mooring asks parents to talk with children about wearing masks in school

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speak to the media about the COVID-19 virus outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada’s inability to manufacture vaccines in-house will delay distribution: Trudeau

First doses of COVID-19 vaccine expected in first few months of 2021, prime minister says

(Pixabay)
All dance studios, other indoor group fitness facilities must close amid updated COVID-19 rules

Prior announcement had said everything except spin, HIIT and hot yoga could remain open

B.C. Liberal interim leader Shirley Bond speaks to reporters from Prince George via Zoom conference, Nov. 24, 2020. MLAs are being sworn in for the legislature session this week, many of them also by video. (B.C. legislature)
B.C. Liberal leadership contest will wait for election post-mortem

Interim leader set to face NDP on payments for COVID-19

Product Care offers more than <a href="http://link.mediaoutreach.meltwater.com/ls/click?upn=pDYyTceU0YgTDdsd92GohdQJsmSiPFEkcB4MdMM0Qkoqb1aJA-2By5aWklKJXV6QRdyTteNjr2FccUOVLUe4t5Zw-3D-3D1ds-_KVyBcpjXADXifSWVpM8nQcAzSm9-2B6fEFnjVrTsOcu31irDHDxi5k0QTOIWCqMXUxaNbrf0yRzXSSpROCkfx3NkUtbr65Dkcw1J0by-2F-2BDdDiJGbcfhtjHWYSs66NwakeCCLYkj20e9ICIZsLcedqNZKBhsN0sGgBsInpdzsddYikUZkmQvFdxLJhakpgAA6aAJ5ScUoWR6vO9sM819vRB-2F6x7dsdfIaWa4ZgHxR4G7hauxgSJCsNI2bP5J62EFfM0aiDqRPwUPUjt7i5-2FMqpdJxrEBewnLky-2B3lE0JAmi5UsJBkJejuLOjsndZz4b7dNgbvt6KyewKuF0sxU2rpYgkAO9YAKc9STuFJd28Qn7jE0-2FqlB8HKOvpW150NHS-2BOMBcK5rkZ8YAuPqJy11k-2BgndiKB-2FWl2icAfbWtRGJPb8fM-3D" target="_blank">150 free drop-off locations</a> in B.C. (Pixabay.com)
Recycling broken or burnt string lights can reduce holiday landfill waste

In 2019, Product Care Recycling diverted more than 11.6 million light bulbs from landfills

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Geiger is the sole survivor of a recent at-home neutering attempt in Vancouver. On Nov. 24, 2020, the BC SPCA issued a plea for pet owners to not attempt these surgeries themselves. (BC SPCA handout photo)
1 cat dies, his brother injured after at-home neutering attempt in Vancouver

Don’t neuter your cats at home, BC SPCA pleads

Most Read