Council finalizes proposed indoor facility location at Balment Park

City to offer space between BMX track and curling centre as affected parties work out compromises

The ongoing saga of a proposed indoor sports facility at Balment Park took another turn in council chambers on Monday night.

Coun. Ron Popoff authored a two-part motion to rescind an earlier council decision that placed the indoor facility on the footprint of the existing BMX track and brought forward a formerly debated location between the track and the curling centre.

At the last council meeting three weeks ago, council passed a motion sponsored by Mayor Lee Pratt to reconsider a decision made on March 25th that placed the indoor facility on the existing BMX track, citing ‘new information’.

The proposed facility is envisioned to be 2,600 square metres of indoor heated floor space on artificial turf that can cater to a number of different sports besides soccer, such as baseball, lacrosse and football.

While fundraising efforts have been spearheaded by volunteers associated with the Kootenay East Youth Soccer Association (KEYSA), other organizations such as the Rocky Mountain Bandits baseball program and the Rocky Mountain Rams football program, among others, are in support of the project.

However, proposed locations for the facility at Balment Park have raised some concerns by groups such as the Cranbrook Bike Skills Society and the Sam Steele Society, who were worried about the facility’s encroachment to the BMX track and the loss of green space for community events.

“We’ve now since learned that we’re pretty confident that Option 6 is where the parties are satisfied with,” said Popoff. “There is some give-and-take by all parties, not just those two, but I think we’ve landed there.

“By putting this motion forward and approving it today, it now gives staff the time, which is a critical window of time, to get the Letter of Intent and License of Occupancy in place so KEYSA can meet their time deadline to order the design that they need to order.”

Popoff’s motion passed by a vote of 5-1, with Pratt opposed due to his concerns that the location in between the track and the curling centre could still potentially impact some affected user groups.

The second motion was slightly amended by Pratt, who successfully led a vote to remove a clause from the second motion stating that no work should be done at the site until after Sept. 1 and the BMX season.

City staff also added that construction wasn’t likely to begin until after September regardless, given some of the pre-construction work that needs to occur beforehand.

The process now moves to signing a Letter of Intent and a License of Occupation with KEYSA, which will come back to council for final approval.

While all user groups within Balment Park don’t get everything they want out of the proposed location between the BMX track and the curling centre, staff noted that compromises between major parties were made.

“The preference from the KEYSA perspective and the BMX perspective is, they wanted to do whatever they could do to remain at that location,” said Chris New, the Director of Community Services, “so the compromises, in their opinion, were acceptable to stay at the location preferred.”


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Woman films truck driver’s alleged attempt to kidnap her on South Surrey road
Next story
Canadian recall issued for frozen profiteroles, eclairs due to salmonella risk

Just Posted

Bowen Byram named WHL Player of the Month

The Cranbrook native was named Player of the Month for April, his second time this season

Council finalizes proposed indoor facility location at Balment Park

City to offer space between BMX track and curling centre as affected parties work out compromises

Cyclist pedalling from coast to coast raising money for Parkinson’s disease

Walter Reich is cycling across Canada to fundraise, boost awareness for Parkinson’s disease

Dog-stealing women likely an urban myth, say Castlegar police

Kootenay social media frenzy has no local basis in reality

Know It All: Kimberley Cranbrook entertainment guide

Key City Theatre Gallery Mount Baker Student Exhibition “Touch” Art That Makes… Continue reading

WATCH: Trailer released for Sonic The Hedgehog filmed on Vancouver Island

Trailer released for Sonic The Hedgehog filmed on Vancouver Island

Cache Creek man ordered to pay $500K for wildfire that sparked on his property

Brian Cecil Park was originally ordered to pay nearly $922,000 in 2017, but appealed

New review of worker safety underway seven years after B.C. mill explosions

Attorney general will make public any recommendations related to improving processes or legislation

‘Alt-right’ group uses Fort Langley historic site as meeting place

The group dubbed the Northern Order took a group photo at the iconic Big House

RCMP arrive at Trans Mountain terminal to arrest protester in tree

A 71-year-old man has set up a “mid-air” protest at Westridge Marine Terminal in Burnaby

Last day to bid for a BC Ferries boat

The highest bid as of 11 a.m was $120,00 for the Howe Sound Queen

B.C. NDP keeps secret ballot vote for union certifications

Labour code changes aim to protect workers from contract flipping

Needs more salt: Kootenay goats lured away from B.C. highways with diversionary licks

It’s hoped the unique solution protects local herds

Canada’s Viola Desmond $10 bill named best banknote in the world

Bill marks growing recognition of first black person to appear on regularly circulating Canadian banknote

Most Read