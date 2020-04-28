Council extends free transit, suspends fees for parking stalls

Free transit services has been extended until the end of May, while downtown parking fees are also being suspended following approval from city council on Monday evening.

Transit services were made free of charge at the start of April in order to ensure transportation options for customers and riders per bus were capped in order to maintain physical distancing directives.

The city says that it is monitoring the situation alongside BC Transit and the local operator and may reduce the number of bus routes or changing schedule times if necessary.

Additionally, city council approved suspending monthly downtown parking fees retroactive from April 1 until June 30 in order to “reduce the financial burden on residents who work downtown and may have had their work hours reduced or have been laid off,” according to a media release.

The city is also suspending pay parking at metered spaces for the same time period.

“The Council is pleased to provide this relief and exemption for parking fees during this COVID-19 crisis,” says Mayor Lee Pratt. “We are deeply concerned for our business community and their employee’s success and well-being during this time.

“We are endeavoring to help where we are able to under the Legislation and Community Charter guidelines.”

A monthly parking stall costs $35 plus tax.


