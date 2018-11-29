Council approves zoning change to allow for cannabis sales

Cranbrook city council has approved a zoning change to allow for a government-run cannabis retail location at the Save-On-Foods shopping plaza off Victoria Ave.

The zoning, which adds cannabis retail to the allowable uses under Shopping Centre C-5 uses, was requested by Phillip Jones, who represents the owners of the property.

According to a letter submitted to council, Jones says the owners of the property wish to tweak the zoning to allow the B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch to obtain a permit for a non-medical cannabis retail and warehouse location.

That location will be in the same shopping plaza, and will be in close proximity to the existing B.C. Liquor store location.

The zoning change modifies an earlier decision from city council, adding a retail cannabis use to a C-5 zoning, which had previously been limited to four in C1-designated zoning (downtown) and six in C-2-designated zoning (highway corridor).

Outside of the C-5 zoning change, the rest of the property is compliant with cannabis bylaw regulations, including a 100 metre setback from nearby parks, schools and daycares.

There were two objections to the proposed rezoning, both from residents concerned about the minimum setback of 100 metres, citing potential foot traffic from children along Rotary Way behind the proposed cannabis retail location.

