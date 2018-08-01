Council approves zoning amendment for Wildstone

Amendment allows for changes in proposed housing development

At a special meeting held Monday, July 30, at Cranbrook City Hall, Council approved an amendment to the Official Community Plan bylaw to allow changes to a proposed housing development in the Wildstone neighborhood.

Official Community Plan Amendment Bylaw No. 3936, 2018, will amend the Wildstone Neighbourhood Plan, “with a revised table that reflects dwelling unit redistribution consistent with the proposed development for Lot 8. “Specifically, the text amendment will adjust the distribution on Lot 8 from 196 townhomes to 98 single family dwellings and 98 townhomes. The maximum number of dwelling units remains the same.

Monday’s special meeting included a public hearing on the proposed amendment, offering the chance for any public input. Rick Jensen of New Dawn Developments, who had applied for the amendment, was the only one to speak, offering praise to Council for moving ahead on the matter, and for being “open for business.”

Coun. Mike Peabody asked about the possibility of traffic lights at Theatre Road and MacPhee Road, noting there would likely be an increase in traffic along with the increase in housing units at Wildstone down the road. Curtis Penson, Manager of Engineering and Field Services with the City, replied that a plan was being worked on, with the possibility of it being implemented for next year.

Third reading was given to the bylaw amendment, and Council voted unanimously in favor. Councillors Norma Blissett, Isaac Hockey, Ron Popoff, Mike Peabody and Mayor Lee Pratt were in attendance. Councillors Wesly Graham and Norma Blissett were absent.

