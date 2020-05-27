Council approves plan to reopen city offices, some facilities

Cranbrook is eyeing a reopening of city offices and facilities over the next week, which have been either closed or under restricted public access due to health orders from the provincial government in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While tennis courts, pickleball courts and the ball fields have already opened, outdoor washrooms and basketball courts are set to be accessible by Friday, May 29.

The city will follow up with reopening city hall, Building Services and Bylaw, and Public Works on June 1st.

According to a staff report, individual departments have drawn up plans to align with WorkSafeBC requirements, including the use of physical barriers, social distancing, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), and hand sanitizer.

Western Financial Place and the Aquatic Centre remain closed with hopes that the facility could open for the summer, while Kinsmen and Memorial Arena will likely not be opened until September, according to the report.

The Cranbrook Public Library is allowing curbside pickup of books and material, however, public access inside the building remains restricted.

Chris New, the Director of Community Services, said the city is ‘quite close’ to opening up other amenities such as playgrounds and the skate park. New added that details are still being finalized on how the city can ensure that park and facility users are adhering to the public health orders.

Councillor Wes Graham questioned whether the city should be ‘policing’ the parks, given that the physical distancing orders are being issued by the province.

“I think it should be opened up and people can police themselves and if the province is that concerned, there’s a public health order, so the IHA [Interior Health Authority] should be stepping in,” Graham said. “I think that the city is not the best facilitator for that. We are roads, streets and bylaw, that’s not our wheelhouse.”

For any organized sports that operate under a league format such as minor sports leagues, New said it will be up to specific organizations to come up with plans demonstrating to the city that athletes and teams can play their sport while adhering to the public health orders.



