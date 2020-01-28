Council approves metal eagle sculpture at Harmony Park

A metal sculpture of an eagle will soon adorne Harmony Park alongside Van Horne Street.

Cranbrook city council voted to approve a design from lcoal artist Ron Demaniuk, after putting out the call for submissions last October.

Demaniuk’s proposal features a raised flying bald eagle, with an outstretched wingspan looking up towards the sky. In his proposal letter, Demaniuk cited the significance of bald eagles to Indigenous Peoples, as well as the eagle’s use in the City of Cranbrook’s official logo.

Demaniuk, a retired steel fabricator, says he has created three similar metal sculptures in years past.

Two other proposals were submitted, both from West Kootenay artists.

The city budgeted $37,500, however, $30,000 was provided through a grant from the Columbia Basin Trust, with the requirement that the winning artist be a resident of the Basin region.

Councillor John Hudak offered his approval for Demaniuk’s design, which incorporates Indigenous themes and supports the local arts community.

“His proposed sculpture is well within budget and acknowledging him as our artist of choice fits well within this council’s mandate to support local business wherever we can,” Hudak said.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Watch out for scams, clickbait in the wake of Kobe Bryant’s death: Better Business Bureau
Next story
Cranbrook grappling with shortage in childcare spaces, educators

Just Posted

Council approves metal eagle sculpture at Harmony Park

A metal sculpture of an eagle will soon adorne Harmony Park alongside… Continue reading

2020 BC Curling Championships underway in Cranbrook

The 2020 BC Curling Championships are underway at Western Financial Place in… Continue reading

Cranbrook grappling with shortage in childcare spaces, educators

It’s no secret Cranbrook is in crisis when it comes to the… Continue reading

Kimberley/Cranbrook entertainment listings

Pictured above: The cast of Cranbrook Community Theatre’s “The Fighting Days,” which… Continue reading

Cranbrook Bucks sign first player to team

The Key City’s newest hockey franchise has begun to take shape as… Continue reading

B.C. reports first coronavirus in Vancouver region

First patient visited Wuhan, China, reported symptoms

Victoria resident says WestJet employee uttered racist comment, refused to let her on plane

Customer claims she was told ‘You guys can’t handle your alcohol’ by WestJet employee

Bystander who tried to help dog being attacked not liable for its death: B.C. tribunal

Owner of dog killed tried to get $5,000 in damages from man who tried to save it

INFOGRAPHIC: See how fast your B.C. city grew in 2019

The province’s fastest-growing municipalities were located on Vancouver Island

Landowner hearings begin for Trans Mountain expansion in Alberta

Detailed route talks start in Spruce Grove, in B.C. communities soon

VIDEO: Canada looking to help 126 Canadians quarantined in China for coronavirus

China has confirmed more than 4,500 cases of the new virus, with more than 100 deaths

Alessia Cara to host and perform at 2020 Juno Awards

Multi-platinum Canadian singer-songwriter also up for six awards, including Artist of the Year

What’s on at the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby In ‘God Save the Queens,’ Kathy Iandoli profiles the most… Continue reading

Watch out for scams, clickbait in the wake of Kobe Bryant’s death: Better Business Bureau

Kobe Bryant and his daughter were killed in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles

Most Read