Baker Street in downtown Cranbrook. Trevor Crawley photo.

Council approves funding for downtown revitalization plan

Plan will be used to inform how the downtown should look and guide future development

Council approved funding a revitalization plan that is aimed at guiding future development and infrastructure needs in the downtown core.

The rationale was presented to council last week during a Committee of the Whole meeting, however, council approved funding to increase a initially proposed budget from $50,000 to $300,000 during another meeting on Monday night. The funding will come out of a parking reserve, meaning there will be no municipal tax implications.

The goal of the plan is provide a coordinated response to how the downtown should look, based on community consultation, as well as recommend design criteria for developments moving forward. It will also help inform and update the Official Community Plan (OCP), which is also up for review later this year.

All councillors approved the funding, and recognized the need for a downtown revitalization plan, however, there were some concerns that the final product could end up sitting on a shelf collecting dust. A few councillors referenced a decade-old sustainability report that received a lot of community engagement, but not a lot of follow through.

“When we reach out to the public for help and consultation in these kinds of plans and then they just sit on a shelf, it can be a bit demoralizing,” said Councillor Wes Graham, serving as Acting Mayor, “and it can make people not want to get involved in the process, so I would definitely hope that we can crack open those old plans and see what we can garnish from them.”

Councillor Wayne Price noted the importance of the plan’s intention to catalogue and project the downtown core’s future infrastructure needs.

“One of the biggest things overlooked in previous plans, and a lot of these types of plans, is the infrastructure,” Price said. “We’re looking at some major change possibly downtown, there’s a lot of interest downtown. Right now, our infrastructure will not support most of the bigger projects that we’re seeing interest for in that downtown area. So we need that more comprehensive look, from the underground right through to the top.”

Staff is hoping to issue a request for proposal for a consultant in the coming weeks and have an initial draft of the plan completed early next year.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada to honour those lost to COVID on one-year anniversary of pandemic
Next story
Set your clocks forward: Daylight Saving Time to strike B.C. this weekend

Just Posted

College of the Rockies in Cranbrook.
COTR returning to on-campus learning in the fall

The College of the Rockies is preparing for a return to campuses… Continue reading

Baker Street in downtown Cranbrook. Trevor Crawley photo.
Council approves funding for downtown revitalization plan

Plan will be used to inform how the downtown should look and guide future development

Pictured from left to right: Steve Knowles (Fisher Peak Performing Artists Society), Rolena Arthur (Cranbrook Sunrise Rotary Club) and Jamie Neve (Fisher Peak Performing Artists Society). Arthur is pictured handing off a $1,000 cheque donated from Sunrise Rotary to the Performing Artists Society. Funds will be used for volunteer support over the summer. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)
Cranbrook Sunrise Rotary donates $1,000 to Fisher Peak Performing Artists Society

The funds will go directly towards volunteer support over the summer

Interior Health residents trying to book COVID-19 vaccines were met with busy lines on day one of bookings. (Dan Ferguson - Black Press Media)
Interior Health apologizes for people getting a busy signal on first day of vaccine appointments

People report being left on hold for hours or being cut off after being on hold

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
RCMP seeking man who threatened another in Cranbrook parking lot

The Cranbrook RCMP is seeking assistance in locating a man who threatened… Continue reading

(The Canadian Press)
‘Worse than Sept. 11, SARS and financial crisis combined’: Tourism industry in crisis

Travel services saw the biggest drop in active businesses with 31 per cent fewer firms operating

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix takes questions in the legislature by video link from his office, March 4, 2021. (Hansard TV)
B.C. minister blasts Telus performance on 90-plus vaccine appointments

Ministry staff being added as fast as possible, Adrian Dix says

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature. (B.C. government)
B.C. reports new high of 144 variant cases of COVID-19 over weekend

87 of the variant-linked infections are currently active – a large increase from 12 reported Friday

Raisin, the terrier pictured in this photo posted on Twitter, was reportedly attacked by a coyote in Stanley Park Saturday, March 9. (Twitter/Alan Tudyk)
Hollywood actor’s dog nabbed in Vancouver by wily coyote at Stanley Park

Resident Evil star Alan Tudyk is the latest to warn the public about unprovoked attacks occurring

The latest sales numbers for the Kootenay region. Kootenay Association of Realtors
Residential sales volume in Kootenay real estate continues its record-breaking run

Low inventory a continuing concern

The former BC ferry MV Tanaka will be leaving Port Alberni’s harbour at the end of March after someone in Alaska bought it from Lady Rose Marine Services. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Lady Rose sells old B.C. ferry, ends hopes of West Coast of Vancouver Island run

Port Alberni business had hopes of servicing car ferry to west coast before COVID-19 hit

A Greater Victoria man was sentenced to eight years in prison Monday after pleading guilty to eight sex crimes involving children. (File photo courtesy of the Saanich Police Department)
Eight years for B.C. nanny who committed sex crimes against children

Jonathan Lee Robichaud pleaded guilty to eight Greater Victoria area charges

Daylight Saving Time in B.C. means that clocks will need to wind forward an hour on Sunday, March 14. (123rf.com)
Set your clocks forward: Daylight Saving Time to strike B.C. this weekend

The time change will see British Columbians lose an hour of sleep

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read