Council approves 20-unit BC Housing apartment building

New apartment will replace two existing four plexes in the Laurie Middle School neighbourhood

City council approved a multi-family development permit that will allow for the construction of a 20-unit apartment building in the Laurie Middle School neighbourhood that will be managed by BC Housing.

The proposed four-storey building, which will replace two existing four-plexes, was also granted a development variance permit that will reduce parking from two spaces per dwelling unit to 1.4 spaces.

The apartment complex will be a mix of one and two bedroom units, with 20 per cent barrier free units. The main floor will have facilities that include a garbage room, a storage room, administration office and a multi-purpose room.

The development also features a green space that will include a playground area.

“On behalf of our community and council, we’re pleased to welcome these affordable homes for families and seniors in Cranbrook,” said Lee Pratt, mayor, City of Cranbrook. “We’re proud to work with the Province and our community partners to help support our residents with important housing projects like this one.”

Construction is expected to start in 2020.

“These homes will help support the community’s health by providing families and seniors with safe, secure housing to grow and prosper,” said Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. “Working with partners, we’re delivering affordable housing in all corners of the province, and I’m excited to see these homes getting underway in Cranbrook.”

The apartment units will be geared towards renter’s income, at approximately 30 per cent. The province also boasted about other recent housing developments, including the announcement of 96 beds in six buildings at the College of the Rockies and 39 affortable units of Indigenous housing through a proposed apartment building spearheaded by the Aqanttanam Housing Society.

Cranbrook’s rental vacancy rate is near one per cent, a concern that has been raised by mayor and council at numerous public hearings over property rezoning for new apartment projects or secondary suite applications.


