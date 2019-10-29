Council addresses crap concerns in park fields

Complaints over dog feces in park spaces force proposed changes to Animal Control Bylaw

Cranbrook city council talked about crap on Monday night.

Literally.

A proposed animal control bylaw amendment passed three readings that will create prohibited areas for dogs in park areas — such as sports fields — as the city has been wrestling with complaints over fecal matter deposits.

The prohibitions apply to just the sport field areas, playground areas, and ecologically sensitive habitat, such as Elizabeth Lake, where signage is posted. For example, a soccer field playing area or a ball diamond is prohibited, but the sideline areas are still acceptable, according to city staff.

Chris New, the Director of Corporate Wide Initiatives, noted the success of the dog park at the former Muriel Baxter school propoerty and said that the city has been looking at a fenced-in area for dogs at Moir Park.

“In staff discussions as well, we would see, certainly an opportunity for the Moir [Park] example, the perimeter area, or between fields, we could certainly colour-code a map to say ‘Here’s the routes you can follow’

“It’s just we’re quite sensitive with the field-playing surfaces. It’s not surprising to sometimes go by the ball diamonds, especially in the winter, people get in the side gates, they’re parking their vehicles and dogs are running around the fenced fields.

“It’s hygiene, it’s kids slipping in dog feces, etc.”

Councillor Ron Popoff noted concerns about how the bylaw is going to be policed, while Councillor Norma Blissett emphasized the need for public awareness and education.

“I do think as long as we do a good advertising campaign on this, to promote it on social media and in the local papers, and signage, I think most people will comply and I think this is a very good bylaw,” Blissett said. “I’m a dog owner, I understand people want to take their dogs everywhere, however, a few people not cleaning up — it’s quite traumatic for children to have this.

“…They don’t want to come into school with that on their shoes and it’s not okay.”

Popoff reiterated his support for the bylaw conditional to its enforcement, and said irresponsible dog owners won’t change their behaviour without being hit with fines. He also suggested reaching out to youth sports organizations that use those fields for help policing behaviour.

Councillor Mike Peabody was the lone vote against the bylaw amendment.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
PM turns to Anne McLellan, once Alberta’s only federal Liberal, to help form government
Next story
‘Speak English in Canada’: Woman rants at staff in Burnaby Shoppers Drug Mart

Just Posted

Council addresses crap concerns in park fields

Complaints over dog feces in park spaces force proposed changes to Animal Control Bylaw

Cranbrook council reluctantly approves deer cull

Mayor and council lament the cull as the only urban deer management option available

Mother Nature wreaks havoc on area roads

Cranbrook RCMP responded to over 15 collisions in three hours on local highways

Elections Canada: Cranbrook, rural voters backed Rob Morrison

Kootenay-Columbia polling numbers break down who voted for whom

Roads slippery as winter blast hits Cranbrook

City of Cranbrook says Public Works is well-equipped to deal with the winter season

‘Speak English in Canada’: Woman rants at staff in Burnaby Shoppers Drug Mart

The clip was posted by Allen Tee on Facebook and viewed 156,000 times as of Tuesday morning

Puppy suffers ‘horrific injuries’ after falling out of truck in Williams Lake

Motorists reminded to travel with pets kept inside vehicles

13-year-old boys investigated for sexual touching at B.C. corn maze

‘We know that this aggressive behaviour towards women starts somewhere,’ says Saanich police officer

Pitcher Francis, goalie McLean among BC Sports Hall of Fame’s 2020 inductees

Alex Stieda and Sonja Gaudet among other inductees

B.C. vice-principal let go after checking boys’ underwear to see who left feces in bathroom

French school teacher wanted to find the culprit

VIDEO: Does your dog hate wearing a Halloween costume?

Try a less restrictive one, experts say

ICBC improving, but not yet out of the red, B.C. minister says

David Eby refutes reports of staff increase, ‘dividend’ to province

PM turns to Anne McLellan, once Alberta’s only federal Liberal, to help form government

Also tapped to assist is Canada’s ambassador to France, Isabelle Hudon

Saving for a down payment on your first home takes a careful plan

Financial consumer agency says minimum is 5% of purchase price if you plan to spend $500,000 or less

Most Read