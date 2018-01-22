A cougar walks across the street as a Mountie attends to a traffic stop in Banff, Alta. in this handout image taken from an RCMP dash camera video. (Handout/RCMP via The Canadian Press)

Cougar window shops at Banff grocery store

An RCMP officer spots a cougar outside an Alberta grocery store

An RCMP officer on a traffic stop in Banff caught more than he expected on his car’s dash camera.

The video, which shows the constable talking to a motorist, captured a cougar dashing by a couple of metres away — in front of a grocery store.

It shows the officer turning his head to look at the big cat.

The video, taken overnight on Jan. 9, is posted on the Alberta RCMP’s YouTube page.

It prompted a reminder by wildlife staff in Banff National Park for people to act responsibly when visiting the town and the park.

Cougars are known to frequent wildlife corridors in Banff, but it’s unusual for them to go into town.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Police fear fewer fentanyl imports don’t signal the end of the overdose crisis

Just Posted

Cranbrook’s India Sherret nominated to Canadian Olympic ski cross team

Local skier set to compete at PyeongChang games in February, week after first World Cup medal

Fuel treatment underway in Cranbrook Community Forest

Project manager urges public to avoid area while fuel treatment work is being completed.

Dog stomped by deer on Norton Avenue

Udi, 15, had to be put down

Adams celebrated as 2017 Citizen of the Year

Gala dinner recognizes Mike Adams for his community volnteerism.

Dryer incident at Teck Elkview Operations

Locals report hearing loud bang

WATCH: ULLR Dag Festival at Kimberley Alpine Resort

Come snow!

Cougar window shops at Banff grocery store

An RCMP officer spots a cougar outside an Alberta grocery store

Police fear fewer fentanyl imports don’t signal the end of the overdose crisis

RCMP say it’s just as likely that criminal are getting more clever

UPDATE: Two people die in ATV accident south of Campbell River

Third person survived attempt to cross a creek

Guest Column: Benefits of supplemental elk winter feeding

Elk numbers in the East Kootenay have declined in recent years for reasons that are mainly habitat related.

Coal dust escaping rail cars spurs B.C. petition

Local governments are on board with Shuswap resident’s request for better control of escaping particulate

Lawyers slam ‘de facto expulsion’ of student guilty of sexual interference

Calgary student guilty of sexual assault of a minor allowed to finish semester

B.C. NDP set to restructure union bargaining

School trustees to regain control over employer group

New development in missing plane near Revelstoke

The family of Ashley Bourgeault believe they have found a new clue

Most Read