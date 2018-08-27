File photo

Cougar wandering near Fernie homes destroyed

A cougar has been destroyed by conservation officers in Fernie after being found in a residential area and showing no fear towards humans.

The animal was reported wandering in the area of 4th Avenue in Fernie Monday night, close to the LeRoux Mansion.

Two conservation officers responded to the call and located the cougar in the greenspace separating 4A Avenue and the Elk River. After assessing the animal the officers found it to show no fear of people, and based on its behaviour the cougar was destroyed.

Conservation officers discovered after further inspection that it was a young male in good health. They found no reason to believe there was more than one cougar in the area.

Conservation Officer Jeff Piwek explained that Fernie is surrounded by excellent wildlife habitat and as the season changes to fall, reminded residents to be mindful of keeping attractants secured to help reduced the likelihood of wildlife coming into town and causing trouble.

“At night we recommend people wear bright and/or reflective clothing and carry a flashlight,” he said. “This will keep them safe around vehicles and allow them to see if there are any wildlife on the trail or road.

In response to the incident, WildsafeBC said that although cougar attacks are extremely rare, it’s important to know how to react in the event of an encounter.

If you encounter a cougar, stay calm and do not run. Pick up small children and small pets, and let the cougar know you are a threat and not prey. Make yourself as large as possible, and use your voice in a loud and assertive manner. Back away slowly, and never turn your back. If the cougar shows aggression, respond aggressively in all cases, as cougars see you as a meal. Keep eye contact, yell and make loud noises: show your teeth. If the cougar attacks, fight back, focusing on its facial and eye area.

To report a wildlife sighting and wildlife issue, call the 24/7 Report All Poachers & Polluters (RAPP) phone line at 1-877-952-7277.

Previous story
Freeland to rejoin talks with US, Mexico after they agree to overhaul NAFTA
Next story
UPDATED: Missing woman found safe, say RCMP

Just Posted

Smoke doesn’t stop the Black Spur Ultra

The Black Spur Ultra Marathon went ahead in Kimberley over the weekend… Continue reading

Police request assistance for missing woman

Cranbrook woman last seen on Monday afternoon at family home

Cougar wandering near Fernie homes destroyed

A cougar has been destroyed by conservation officers in Fernie after being… Continue reading

Rain helps Meachen Creek fire efforts, but drought conditions continue

The Meachen Creek fire continues to be classified as Out of Control… Continue reading

Evacuation Alert lifted for Ta Ta Creek area

Regional District says significant progress has been made on Lost Dog complex.

Humans responsible for more than 400 B.C. wildfires so far this season

“It’s important to note that every time we run into a human-caused wildfire, that’s a wildfire that didn’t have to happen.”

45% of oil and gas workers have noise-induced hearing loss: WorkSafeBC

Agency releases new safety bulletin as data show increase of 33% to 45% over five years

Canada to play Venezuela in super-round opener at women’s baseball World Cup

Canadians will start the super round in third place in the standings

Killer whale still ailing; scientists last spotted her on Saturday

J50 is part of the endangered southern resident population

B.C. building groups ask court to axe public construction deal

Agreement had allowed only 19 unions to bid on provincial megaprojects

Scheer defends birthright policy, says ending ‘birth tourism’ is objective

Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen’s office says the “birth on soil” principle has been enshrined in Canada’s citizenship legislation since the introduction of the Canadian Citizenship Act in 1947.

Freeland to rejoin talks with US, Mexico after they agree to overhaul NAFTA

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland will head to Washington on Tuesday to re-join face-to-face negotiations.

Judge criticizes Yellowknife RCMP for jailing intoxicated sex assault victim

Police said in a statement quoted in the judgment that the highly intoxicated woman was taken to the cells for her safety.

Diversity is strength

This past weekend, I attended the multiculturalism festival in Rotary Park. It… Continue reading

Most Read